Tata Nexon Subcompact SUV To Launch This Festive Season

While the concept unveiled at the 2014 Auto Expo, the production car debuted at the 2016 Auto Expo and went on to literally steal the show. Spied undisguised recently, with a modern design language the likes of which we have not seen in this segment yet and the two tone integration that has become so popular in India over the last year and a half, the Nexon will definitely make heads turn. The front face still has the typically Tata look to it with hark back to the original Indica and a nod to the Tiago all blended into on high set compact SUV stance. The 16-inch alloy wheels and the design element just under the window line accentuate the side profile. The rear look is quite unique with the pincer style design and the slim window.
On the interior front, the Nexon is spacious and well made with new design elements like a floating screen and drive modes. The dashboard gets a lot of gloss black and silver brushed accent pieces with the option of a leather and cloth seats. The rear boot is spacious and the rear seats also have enough leg space, head space and shoulder room for three passengers. The Nexon will also feature driving modes with a rotary selector knob on the central console. Unlike the Bolt, the Nexon also features a lot of storage space between the front seats.
On the engines front, the Nexon will not feature the tried and tested 1.3-litre Multijet diesel engine sourced fro Fiat India. Instead, the Nexon will feature a new 1.5-litre diesel engine that is essentially the 4-cylinder version of the 1.05-litre engine that the Tiago and the Tigor get. The Nexon will also get a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine – but not the same 1.2-litre turbo that was launched a few years ago in the Tata Bolt and Zest. Instead, the engine is actually the turbocharged version of the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder motor that is available in the Tiago and the Tigor.
