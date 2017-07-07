New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Nexon Subcompact SUV To Launch This Festive Season

The new Tata Nexon subcompact SUV will be launched later this year during the festive season. The Nexon will feature striking styling, new engines and a roomy cabin and will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Tata Nexon will be launched in late September or early October
  • Nexon will feature a set of new turbo petrol and diesel engines
  • Nexon is based on the same X1 platform that underpins the Tata Bolt

Tata Motors has been reinventing itself with new design, better quality and a set of cars that do make a lot of sense in terms of overall value for money. Earlier this year, Tata Motors first launched the large seven-seater Hexa and then the subcompact sedan, the Tigor, both to wide acclaim. And now, for their third product of 2017, Tata Motors sources have confirmed that the Nexon sub 4-metre subcompact SUV will be launched later this year. Contrary to other reports we have read, the Nexon, which was spied testing again recently will be launched sometime in late September or early October to coincide with the festive season. The Nexon subcompact SUV will be based on the same platform that underpins the likes of the Tata Zest and the Tata Bolt. The Nexon will take on the likes of India’s most popular SUV the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the Ford Ecosport, the Mahindra TUV300 and Nuvosport. Eventually, the Nexon will also take on the upcoming Hyundai subcompact SUV.

Also Read: Tata Nexon - 10 Things You Need To Know!! 
 
tata nexon
(Tata Nexon Rear Design)

While the concept unveiled at the 2014 Auto Expo, the production car debuted at the 2016 Auto Expo and went on to literally steal the show. Spied undisguised recently, with a modern design language the likes of which we have not seen in this segment yet and the two tone integration that has become so popular in India over the last year and a half, the Nexon will definitely make heads turn. The front face still has the typically Tata look to it with hark back to the original Indica and a nod to the Tiago all blended into on high set compact SUV stance. The 16-inch alloy wheels and the design element just under the window line accentuate the side profile. The rear look is quite unique with the pincer style design and the slim window.
 
tata nexon
(Tata Nexon Interiors)

On the interior front, the Nexon is spacious and well made with new design elements like a floating screen and drive modes. The dashboard gets a lot of gloss black and silver brushed accent pieces with the option of a leather and cloth seats. The rear boot is spacious and the rear seats also have enough leg space, head space and shoulder room for three passengers. The Nexon will also feature driving modes with a rotary selector knob on the central console. Unlike the Bolt, the Nexon also features a lot of storage space between the front seats.
 
tata nexon

(Tata Nexon at the Geneva Auto Show)


On the engines front, the Nexon will not feature the tried and tested 1.3-litre Multijet diesel engine sourced fro Fiat India. Instead, the Nexon will feature a new 1.5-litre diesel engine that is essentially the 4-cylinder version of the 1.05-litre engine that the Tiago and the Tigor get. The Nexon will also get a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine – but not the same 1.2-litre turbo that was launched a few years ago in the Tata Bolt and Zest. Instead, the engine is actually the turbocharged version of the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder motor that is available in the Tiago and the Tigor.
 
 
 
