Tata Nexon Subcompact SUV Now Gets Apple CarPlay

The Tata Nexon subcompact SUV will now come with Apple CarPlay in all new models starting from August 2018. A company spokesperson has told us that the smartphone connectivity software will be officially rolled out for Nexon by mid-August; however, existing owners and customers who buy it before the launch can get it with a software update at the dealership level. In fact, the Tata Nexon's official brochure on the company's website already has the Apple CarPlay listed, and it will be offered with the XZ, XZ+ and XZA+ variants.

The Tata Nexon was launched in India in September last year, and the subcompact SUV has been bringing in some great numbers for the home-grown automaker. In fact, right now it's the second-highest selling model in the company's line-up, right behind the Tiago hatchback, selling an average of 4,500 units a month. The company launched the automated manual transmission (AMT) version of the SUV in May 2018, with the top-end ZXA+ trim, and just last month added it to the mid-spec XM variant. The carmaker recently also confirmed that the petrol and diesel engine options have a 50:50 sales ratio.

Tata Nexon come with a 6.5-inch floating touchscreen on the dash-top infotainment system

On the features front, the aforementioned variants of the Nexon come with a 6.5-inch floating touchscreen on the dash-top display for the infotainment system. The existing features on the system include - Android Auto, Test & Whatsapp readout and reply, voice command, navigation and more. Other features include projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels and more. On the safety front, the SUV gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchorage and seat belt pretensioners. In fact, the Nexon recently scored an overall 4-star safety rating in a crash test conducted by the Global NCAP.

Under the hood, Tata Nexon features a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. The petrol unit makes 108 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel motor makes 108 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. The engines come mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed Hyperdrive AMT system.

