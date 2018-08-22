New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Nexon Subcompact SUV Launched In Sri Lanka

Tata Motors will export the Tata Nexon to Sri Lanka from the company's Chakan plant as a completely built unit (CBU).

Tata Motors has announced the launch of its popular subcompact SUV, Nexon, in Sri Lanka. The carmaker will be exporting the Tata Nexon to Sri Lanka from the company's Chakan plant as a completely built unit (CBU) and the SUV has been priced there from SLR 1.99 to 4.6 million, which is approximately around ₹ 8.7 lakh to ₹ 20.1 lakh. The SUV will be sold in Sri Lanka by Tata Motors' distributor Diesel & Motors Engineering PLC (DIMO) and initially, it will be for sale in 15 outlets across Colombo.

Also Read: 50,000th Tata Nexon Rolled Out From The Ranjangoan Facility

Tata has introduced both the petrol and diesel models of the Nexon in Sri Lanka, and the carmaker will also offer AMT variant of the car. The Sri Lankan-spec Nexon will be available in six variants - XE, XM, XT, XZ, XZ+, and the top-end XZA+ trim, which gets the HyprDrive Self-Shift Gears AMT system. The carmaker will be offering the Nexon in six colour options - Etna Orange, Vermont Red, Moroccan Blue, Seattle Silver, Glasgow Grey, and Calgary White.

Also Read: Tata Nexon Has Been Awarded 4-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Test

Commenting on the Nexon's entry into the Sri Lankan market, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said "We are elated to introduce the manual and the AMT variants in Sri Lanka. With the introduction of this entire range, we aim to tap a larger market and increase our market share in not only the Compact SUV segment but also the AMT segment." 

Ranjith Pandithage, Chairman & Managing Director, DIMO, said, "This is our first big step into the Compact SUV segment with Tata Motors. Continuing our long-standing relationship with the Company, we are proud and confident to launch this product in our country and look forward to introducing many more such fantastic products."

Also Read: Tata Nexon Subcompact SUV Now Gets Apple CarPlay

The Tata Nexon launched in Sri Lanka is identical to the India-spec model both visually and also in terms of features. In India, the Nexon comes with LED daytime running lights, projector lens headlamps, alloy wheels, height adjustable driver's seat and height adjustable seatbelts. The subcompact SUV is equipped with the floating touchscreen infotainment system that supports voice command, reverse camera, Android Auto and now Apple CarPlay as well. 

The powertrain options are the same, which includes 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel motor, both belting out 108 bhp. The SUV comes with the 6-speed manual transmission and the option of an AMT unit. The SUV also comes with Multi-Drive modes (Eco, City and Sport) ensure that the vehicle delivers performance as per the driver's requirement. Tata is also offering the Nexon with a standard warranty of 100,000km / 3 Years, whichever is earlier. 

Tata Nexon Subcompact SUV Launched In Sri Lanka
