Tata Nexon: All You Need To Know, Features, Booking Details, Images

Tata Nexon subcompact SUV will be launched in India next month, in September 2017

After a long wait, the Tata Nexon subcompact SUV is finally ready to be launched in India next month. We recently confirmed that the car is launching in September and while official bookings for the car are expected to commence by August-end or early-September, many dealers across the nation have already started accepting pre-bookings for the Tata Nexon. We have told you a lot about the SUV in our first drive review and here are some of the key things that you should know about the Tata Nexon.

Tata Nexon ₹ 7 - 10 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

As mentioned before, the Tata Nexon is the first subcompact SUV from Tata Motors and is about to enter a segment which already has established players like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport, which register average monthly sales of about 10,000 units and 4,500 units respectively. In addition to that, Mahindra has four SUVs in this segment - the TUV300, the Bolero Power+, the KUV100 and the NuvoSport and even Hyundai and Datsun will soon launch brand new SUVs in this segment. So, the competition is going to be tough. The Tata Nexon is the first subcompact SUV from Tata Motors After the Tiago, Tigor and Hexa, the upcoming Tata Nexon is the fourth model from the home-grown automaker to be built on the IMPACT design philosophy. This has helped Tata Motors to create a bold and futuristic design for the Nexon, which is also claimed to have picked one or two styling cues from the Range Rover Evoque. Exterior features include - the signature 'Humanity Line' on the upper grille flanked by projector headlamps as well as LED daytime running lights. The tail lamps too are LED and the floating roof adds to the overall aesthetics of the car. Other features include underbody and side plastic cladding, sporty alloy wheels, electrically operable ORVMs with integrated turn signal lights and optional dual tone paint scheme. Tata Nexon comes with a floating roof design with LED taillamps and dual tone alloys The cabin features include - a floating dashtop HD display equipped with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, Harman infotainment system with 8-speakers and read text & Whatsapp messages and voice based reply commands among others. The Nexon will also have Android Auto and Apple CarPlay will be offered on the top spec car, and incidentally, the Nexon is the first Tata product to get the Apple CarPlay option. On the safety front, the Tata Nexon gets two airbags and ABS with EBD as standard on all variants. Additional features include reverse parking camera, smart key with engine start & stop button, ISOFIX child seat mounts and more. The Tata Nexon's cabin will smartly designed and well-equipped Under the hood, Tata Nexon features a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged Revotron petrol motor, and a newly-developed 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, joining the Revotorq family. The petrol unit is, in fact, a turbocharged version of the one found on the Tiago and Tigor, and is tuned to belt out 108 bhp at 5000 rpm and 170 Nm of peak torque between 2000-4000 rpm. Whereas, the new 1.5-litre diesel motor makes 108 bhp at 3750 rpm and 260 Nm of torque between 1500-2750 rpm. Initially, the car will come with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. While we might have to wait a bit more for the official pricing to be revealed, for now, we can surely give you a tentative price range for the upcoming Tata Nexon subcompact SUV. In our opinion, Tata Motors will price the Nexon quite aggressively, at a starting price of about ₹ 6.5 lakh going up to ₹ 9 lakh for the top-of-the-line variant.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.