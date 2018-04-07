Tata Nexon Signed By IPL Team Captains To Be Auctioned To Create Cancer Awareness

Tata Motors has announced that its popular subcompact SUV, Tata Nexon, is the official partner for the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL). Using this partnership to create more awareness about the increasing cancer cases in India, the carmaker has decided to auction a special Tata Nexon SUV which has been autographed by the captains of the 8 leading teams of this year's IPL. The proceeds from this auction will go to the Tata Cancer Care Trust, formed to extend cancer care in India.

Tata Nexon 6.51 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)

The Trust mainly emphasises the importance to recognise means and ways of early detection and also create high impact initiatives that will keep us in check from the soaring cancer plague. Realising the deep consequences of late diagnosis and late treatment of cancer, the Trust is working on early detection programmers. Several nationwide initiatives have been planned which will help in detecting the disease as early as possible and lessen the ensuing morbidity and mortality caused by it. Thus, to help generate mass awareness about Cancer and its risk factors, Tata Nexon's official partnership with the IPL is planning to aid the research for cancer with this captains' autographed car that motivates people for regular screening and supports delivery of affordable care close to patients' homes.

As for the car, the Tata Nexon is the first sub-4 metre SUV from the carmaker and has been one of the top-selling models from the company with a monthly sales average of over 4000 units. The SUV is offered with a stylish exterior, LED projector headlamps and DRLs, sporty wheels, spacious and well-equipped cabin and a smart infotainment system. The Nexon is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options - a 1.2-litre Turbocharged Revotron engine that makes about 108 bhp and develops 170 Nm of peak torque, along with a 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq diesel engine that makes the same 108 bhp but develops 260 Nm of peak torque. Both models get a 5-speed manual gearbox and a multi-drive mode - Eco, City, and Sport, as standard.

The 2018 IPL starts off today, with the first match between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings, with the teams led for Rohit Sharma and former Indian Cricket Team Captain M. S. Dhoni. Today's match starts at 8 pm IST.

