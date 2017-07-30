Tata Nexon: Price Expectation In India

The recent buzz around the industry clearly tells us that the Tata Nexon in one of the most anticipated launches for 2017. Slated to be launched around the festive season, the Tata Nexon is largely different from the usual Tata SUVs and adopts a bolder and futuristic styling and design but this one is a subcompact, which means it's below 4 meters in length. We recently drove the Nexon and we have to say the new subcompact SUV thoroughly impressed us. Tata Motors has already revealed almost everything there is to know about the Nexon in terms of features and specifications and all that is left to know now is the price.

While we might have to wait a month or two more for the official pricing to be revealed, for now, we can surely give you a tentative price range for the upcoming Tata Nexon subcompact SUV. In our opinion, Tata Motors will price the Nexon quite aggressively, at a starting price of about ₹ 6.5 lakh going up to ₹ 9 lakh for the top-of-the-line variant.

Tata Nexon is built on the same Impact design philosophy as the Tiago and Tigor

The reason, we believe, the prices will be this competitive is because we have seen a similar pricing strategy being employed by the carmaker for the Tiago hatchback and the Tigor subcompact sedan. Both the models have been one of the most affordable offerings in their respective segments and at the same time offer a decent amount of features and equipment. In fact, the Tiago has become the top-selling model in Tata's line-up accounting for an average of about 5,000 units a month, while the Tigor is right behind it at about 2,500 units a month.

We believe Tata Motors will go with a similar strategy for the Nexon considering it is the company's first sub-4 metre SUV and it has the charge of competing with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra TUV300. While the Vitara Brezza has been the segment leader even since its launch, the EcoSport was one of the first subcompact SUVs in India. The Mahindra TUV300 has also established a niche for itself in the market. Considering all this, Tata has the get the pricing right with the Nexon SUV in order to stay at par with its competitors.

Tata Nexon comes with an all-new 1.5-litre diesel engine

The Tata Nexon is built on the same Impact design philosophy as Tata's recent line-up of cars and thus comes with a very intricate styling and exterior features. Projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights and LED taillamps are on offer along with a unique dashtop HD infotainment display and a multi-driving mode system.

Under the hood, Tata Nexon features a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged Revotron petrol motor, and a newly-developed 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, joining the Revotorq family. The petrol unit is, in fact, a turbocharged version of the one found on the Tiago and Tigor, and is tuned to belt out 108 bhp at 5000 rpm and 170 Nm of peak torque between 2000-4000 rpm. Whereas, the new 1.5-litre diesel motor makes 108 bhp at 3750 rpm and 260 Nm of torque between 1500-2750 rpm. Initially, the car will come with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

