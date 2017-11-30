Tata Nexon Has Crossed 10,000 Production Milestone In India

Tata Motors today announced the first production milestone for its all-new subcompact SUV - the Tata Nexon. It's the newest players in the sub-4 metre SUV space and the company has already rolled out the 10,000th Tata Nexon from its Ranjangaon facility, near Pune Maharashtra. The Nexon was launched in India on September 21 and currently rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra TUV300, and even the Honda WR-V. Right now, the Tata Nexon is the most affordable offering in the subcompact SUV space at ₹ 5.85 lakh to ₹ 9.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata Motors has rolled out 10,000 units of Nexon in a little over 2 months

The Tata Nexon is built on the company's latest Impact design language that and around the launch of the car, the company has said that some of the design elements have been borrowed from the Land Rover SUVs. Nexon is available in four trims - XE, XM, XT, and XZ+, while there are five colours on offer, namely - Moroccan Blue, Vermont Red, Seattle Silver, Glasgow Grey and Calgary White. Tata is also offering a dual-tone option on the XZ+ trim with a gloss black finished roof.

On the features front, the Tata Nexon comes with offerings like projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights and LED taillamps and 16-inch alloy wheels among others. As for the cabin, the Nexon comes with a premium looking interior and nice fit and finish and a well laid-out dashboard. Two of the most interesting features however, are the dash top HD infotainment display and a multi-driving mode system.

Under the hood, Tata Nexon features a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged Revotron petrol motor, and a newly-developed 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, joining the Revotorq family. The petrol unit is, in fact, a turbocharged version of the one found on the Tiago and Tigor, and is tuned to belt out 108 bhp at 5000 rpm and 170 Nm of peak torque between 2000-4000 rpm. Whereas, the new 1.5-litre diesel motor makes 108 bhp at 3750 rpm and 260 Nm of torque between 1500-2750 rpm. Initially, the car will come with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

