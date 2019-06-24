Tata Nexon Gets Feature Updates

The Tata Nexon subcompact SUV has been silently updated with a bunch of new features, as indicated by a recently leaked document. The leaked document, which appears to be a product circular for dealerships, reveals that Tata Motors has updated the Nexon with a bunch of features based on customer feedback. The upgrades are as minimal as increased antenna length, to a couple of significant updates like a revised non-touchscreen infotainment display or addition of rear AC vents. There is no mention of price revision in the circular, however, currently, the SUV is priced at ₹ 6.58 lakh to ₹ 11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

While the Tata Nexon's base variant XE remains unchanged, the mid-level variants like the XM, XMA (AMT), and XT, now comes with features like - an updated non-touchscreen infotainment display, a longer antenna, and the silver dashboard panel have been replaced with a glossy warm grey panel. In addition to the aforementioned variants, the XZ trim also gets the new grey dashboard panel, along with other cosmetic updates like new glossy piano black finish for the gear knob, centre console, and the AC control panel and knobs. These are now standard for the XM, XMA, XT, and XZ variants.

All higher variants like the XT, XZ, XZ+, and XZA+ now also come with a set of new roof rails, and the rear air vents have been upgraded to rear AC vents now. The rear air flow knob has been removed, and it can now be controlled by the main AC units up front. As for the range-topping XZ+ and XZA+ trims, these variants now come with an additions 12V rear power outlet positioned behind the rear seat, and the chrome details on the door panels have been upgraded to a glossy black piano finish.

All the above-mentioned feature updates will be available in both petrol and diesel models.

Source: TeamBHP

