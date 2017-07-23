Tata Nexon Features Revealed, To Get Apple CarPlay And Android Auto

The upcoming Tata Nexon sub 4-meter subcompact SUV will be an important launch for the Indian car maker. The SUV segment, especially the sub 4-meter subcompact SUV segment is one of the fastest growing and most popular segments of the Indian car industry with players like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza selling thousands of units every month. The Tata Nexon will feature an evolution of Tata Motor's impact language and we have already brought you all the specification for the new petrol and diesel engines. And now we bring you, even more, features and equipment details on the new Nexon. Read on to know more.

Tata Nexon dashboard and infotainment display

The new Tata Nexon, to begin with, will get an all new design approach to the interior. The Nexon takes all the learnings that Tata Motors have acquired over the years with cars like the Bolt, Tiago and the recent Tigor and showcases a new direction. The biggest change in the Nexon is the new touchscreen and free standing HD infotainment screen on the dashboard. Much like the one available in the likes of the Audi Q3, the new screen, a 6.5-inch unit will feature the standard connectivity options like a USB or Bluetooth input but will also come with navigation in the top spec.

Tata Nexon gets multiple drive modes

The Nexon will also have Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard on the top spec car. The Nexon incidentally will be the first Tata product to get the Apple CarPlay option.

Tata Nexon's new Revotron and Revotorq engines

In addition, the Tata Nexon also features even more tech and gadgetry on the inside to help with the driving characteristics. Where the Hexa also gets driving modes, the Nexon will get a dedicated knob on the central console that drivers can use to choose between three distinct driving setups. This includes Eco, City and Sport. While the eco and city mode will be directed towards fuel efficient driving scenarios, the sport mode will engage the full 260 Nm of peak torque in the new 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine to offer best driving performance. Incidentally, the Nexon will also be the most powerful car in its range when compared to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the Ford Ecosport and the trio of Mahindra sub 4-meter SUVs, the Nuvosport, TUV 300 and KUV 100.

Tata Motors has already commenced the production of the Nexon SUV and we will soon bring you our first drive review.