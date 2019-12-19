Tata Nexon EV Unveiled In India; Launch In Early 2020

The much-anticipated, fully electric Tata Nexon EV has made its global debut in India. While it is not the carmaker's first electric car in the country (that was the Tigor EV) the Nexon EV is, in fact, the first of the new-generation electric vehicles, which will use the new Ziptron electric powertrain technology. The launch of the car will be in January 2020 but the company has started pre-bookings of the Tata Nexon EV. The company will kick started pre-bookings at select dealerships from tomorrow for an amount of ₹ 21,000. While the prices will only be announced at the time of its launch, the Tata Nexon EV will certainly be costlier than its petrol/diesel siblings, so we expect it to be priced between ₹ 15 lakh- ₹ 17 lakh which will see it compete against the compact SUVs currently in the country.

The Tata Nexon EV uses a permanent magnet AC motor, which will be powered by a Lithium-Ion battery that is liquid-cooled and IP67 certified. This means the battery pack is both water and dust resistance. The Nexon EV uses a 30.2 kWh battery offering a maximum range of over 300 km on a single charge. The new electric powertrain in the Nexon EV puts out 245 Nm of peak torque, enough to clock triple digit speeds in 9.9 seconds. The battery can be charged up to 80 per cent in 60 mins using a fast charger while it will take 8 hours to do the same using a home charger. In fact, per minute of fast charging will give it a range of 4 km and if you have a charge of 50 per cent, the Nexon EV is good to go for 150 km. The Tata Nexon EV will also come with a dedicated Battery Management System (BMS), which is designed for an extended battery life of up to eight years and will offer consistent performance. The powertrain also gets a dedicated cooling circuit in a bid to provide consistent performance in hot weather conditions.

Tata Motors is making the Nexon EV available in 3 variants - XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux

Visually, the Tata Nexon EV remains largely identical to the regular ICE-powered Tata Nexon, featuring the same humanity line grille, flanked by a set of sharp headlamps with projector lights, and LED daytime running lamps. The car gets a wide air dam and foglamps with chrome bezels, along with new alloy wheels, ORVMs with turn indicators and the same taillamps. Here, the addition, of course, is the Nexon EV badging.

The cabin too will remain largely identical to the regular Nexon, but the electric subcompact SUV will get a 7.0-inch part digital instrument cluster like on the Tata Altroz, offering information like battery level, range, and more. As it's likely to be offered in only one variant, the car will have all the bells and whistles as the XZ variant of the regular Nexon SUV. This includes the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a multi-functional steering wheel, sunroof and automatic climate control. On the safety front, Nexon has proven to be the best in its class bagging the 5-star rating from Global NCAP, and the same is expected from the electric car. Thus, it will come with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and camera, seatbelt reminder, high-speed alert, and ISOFIX child seat mounts, among others.

