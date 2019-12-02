Tata Nexon EV To Make Its Global Debut In India

Tata Motors is ready with the Nexon electric vehicle and it is all set to unveil the car on December 17, 2019. This will be the company's first electric SUV in the country. It is of course, not the first electric car from the Tata Motors stable because the Tigor has that distinction. While the unveil will happen in December, the company will launch the car only next year. The Nexon EV will not be the first electric car from the Tata Motors stable, but it will be the first car to be powered by the company's latest Ziptron electric powertrain technology, and an expected range of 250 to 300 km on a single charge. It will use a Lithium-Ion battery, which will be liquid-cooled and IP67 certified for water and dust resistance. Tata Motors has also announced that it will be offering 8-years warranty on the battery, and as for the electric motor, it is a permanent magnet AC motor with regenerative braking which charges the battery on the drive.

The Tata Nexon EV has been spotted testing in India on multiple occasions

The Battery Management System (BMS) in the Ziptron powertrain is designed for extended battery life of up to eight years and will offer consistent performance. The powertrain also gets a dedicated cooling circuit in a bid to provide consistent performance in hot weather conditions.

On the looks front, the Nexon EV is likely to also debut the new face of the Nexon SUV, so it is likely that the electric car will be based on the facelift of the Nexon, however, none of the test mules that have been spotted to date wore the new face.

Tata has announced that all cars to features this technology will offer a range of over 250 km

As far as prices for the Nexon EV are concerned, Tata Motors had made it very clear that there would be a premium attached to car. Expected to be priced between ₹ 15 and ₹ 17 lakh, the Nexon EV will be launched in the last quarter (Q4) of FY2020 and will be joined by the Altroz EV later in 2020.

