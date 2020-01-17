Tata Nexon EV To Come With 35 Connected Car Features

The soon-to-be-launched all-electric Tata Nexon EV will come with the company's new ZConnect application. The company says that the application will offer 35 advanced connected car features, right from vehicle statistics, remote access, along with safety and security options among others. The company claims that the ZConnect will aid in offering a seamless driving experience to the owners of the Nexon EV, and it has been "designed to meet the aspirations of contemporary and tech-savvy consumer." ZConnect will be available as a mobile application for smartphones, and it will go live along with the launch of the Tata Nexon EV.

The new ZConnect technology will offer Nexon EV owners features like - remote monitoring of the current charge levels, available range, charging history, nearest charging stations and more. Customers can also send remote commands their Nexon EV through the ZConnect mobile app, controlling function like - car lock/unlock, light and horn activation, or even switch on the AC with remote cooling function. The ZConnect app will also offer location-based services like using the navigation services to plan long trips, where the app suggests charging halts to be taken along the way. The app also comes with a 'Sharing Live Location' feature, wherein a user can share and get their live location tracked by chosen friends/relatives. The app also helps you to find the nearest Tata Motors service station.

As for some of the safety and security features, the ZConnect app can also send out instant notifications in the event of a crash, or panic notifications and an emergency SOS, when necessary. Furthermore, in case the car is stolen, the user can request for a remote immobilization service via dedicated 24X7 call centre. It also allows the owner to set custom speed, Geo fence or time fence limits, triggers an instant alert on the smartphone in case any of these are breached. The system also comes with the Driver Behaviour Monitoring system, where the ZConnect monitors and analyses driving behaviour through the journey and provides a driving scorecard at the end of each trip.

The upcoming Tata Nexon EV will be powered by a 30.2 kWh battery offering a maximum range of over 300 km on a single charge. The new electric powertrain in the Nexon EV puts out 245 Nm of peak torque, enough to go from 0-100 kmph in 9.9 seconds. The battery can be charged up to 80 per cent in 60 mins using a fast charger while it will take 8 hours to do the same using a home charger.

