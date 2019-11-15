Tata Nexon EV Spotted Testing Ahead Of Early 2020 Launch

The upcoming Tata Nexon EV will be the first car to get the company's latest Ziptron powertrain tech

We have recently spotted testing the upcoming fully electric Tata Nexon EV, on the outskirts of Pune, Maharashtra. Slated to be launched early next year, in the Q4 of FY 2019-2020, the new electric SUV was seen in its distinctive blue camouflage, unlike the regular white camouflage seen on the 2020 Tata Nexon facelift, which was spotted a few days ago. The electric car appears to be largely identical to the existing Tata Nexon subcompact SUV, however, this is a pre-production prototype vehicle, and the styling of the production car is likely to be different.

Tata Nexon EV appears to be largely identical to the regular Nexon subcompact SUV Tata Nexon 7.35 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The upcoming Tata Nexon EV will be the first car to get the company's latest Ziptron electric powertrain technology, and an expected range of 250 to 300 km on a single charge. It will use a Lithium-Ion battery, which will be liquid-cooled and IP67 certified for water and dust resistance. Tata Motors has also announced that it will be offering 8-years warranty on the battery, and as for the electric motor, it is a permanent magnet AC motor with regenerative braking which charges the battery on the drive.

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV And Altroz EV To Be Launched With The Ziptron Powertrain Technology

The upcoming Tata Nexon EV will be the first car to get the company's latest Ziptron electric powertrain technology

While we do not get to see the cabin of the Nexon EV in these images, based on some previous teasers, the cabin and the seating layout is identical to the regular Tata Nexon, however, the car will get a fully-digital instrument cluster offering information like battery level, range, and more. Other details like features and technical specifications of the car are expected to be released closer to the launch.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.