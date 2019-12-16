Tata Nexon EV Spotted Ahead Of Unveil

Tata Motors is all set to unveil the Nexon EV on December 19, 2019 and we'll know more about the technology that powers the car then. However, the company continues to test the Nexon EV in India and it has now been spotted testing once again. The Nexon EV marks the company's entry into the electric SUV segment. It is not the first electric car from the company's stable though as the Tigor electric has already been launched in the market. However, Tata Motors will launch a brand new technology in the Nexon EV which it calls Ziptron.

Tata Nexon 7.35 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV To Be Unveiled In India

While detailed specifications of the car will be announced at the time of its unveiling, the new Tata Nexon EV will come with a permanent magnet AC motor powered by a lithium-Ion battery, which will be liquid-cooled and IP67 certified for water and dust resistance. The electric Nexon will come with a range of 250 to 300 km on a single charge and will also get fast charging support, and the motor will also get regenerative braking which charges the battery on the drive. Tata Motors has also announced that it will be offering 8-years warranty on the battery.

Also Read: Tata Altroz, Nexon To Be Powered By Ziptron Technology

The Tata Nexon EV will also come with a dedicated Battery Management System (BMS) with the Ziptron powertrain, which is designed for an extended battery life of up to eight years and will offer consistent performance. The powertrain also gets a dedicated cooling circuit in a bid to provide consistent performance in hot weather conditions.

Visually, the Nexon EV looks identical to the petrol/diesel version of the car but we do expect it to get a few changes in terms of look to enhance its electric credentials. We do not expect any changes to the dimensions or the space on offer in the car either, but we wait to see what exactly has changed as far as the Nexon EV is concerned. Of course, it will be costlier than its petrol/diesel siblings and expect it to be priced between ₹ 15 lakh - ₹ 17 lakh when it's launched in India.

The Nexon EV is the first car from the Tata Motors stable to announce the company's entry into a new generation of electric cars. The Ziptron technology will also make its way to the Altroz very soon and we'll have details on that as well.

Source

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.