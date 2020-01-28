New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Nexon EV Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 13.99 Lakh

The Tata Nexon EV is available in 3 variants- XM, XZ+, XZ+ and comes loaded with comfort creatures along with 35 connected car features.

Ratan Tata, Chairman- Emeritus and Guenter Butschek, CEO- Tata Motors at the Nexon EV launch.

Highlights

  • The Nexon EV is available in 3 variants- XM, XZ+, XZ+.
  • It offers a drive range of over 312 km.
  • It is equipped with 35 connected car features.

Tata Motors has kick started it's assault in the EV space at the start of the decade. The company today launched the first of its new generation electric cars with the Ziptron technology and yes it's the Nexon EV that forays into the Indian market. Introductory prices for the Nexon EV start at ₹ 13.99 lakh going all the way upto ₹ 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom India). The Nexon EV is available in 3 variants- XM, XZ+, XZ+ and comes loaded with features.

Tata Nexon EV

₹ 15 - 17 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Jan 2020

9u510vc

The Tata Nexon EV gets a heavily revised face along with blue accents all around.

The feature offerings include a fully automatic climate control, connected car app, keyless entry with button start, all four power windows, an electric tailgate. On the higher variant there's a 7-inch dashtop touchscreen infotainment system from Harman with 4 speakers and 4 tweeters, smartphone-based navigation, video playback, voice command, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car also gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel along with rear parking camera with reverse park assist.

gkb2r2kc

There are 7-inch dashtop touchscreen infotainment system from Harman with 4 speakers and 4 tweeters, smartphone-based navigation, 35 connected features and more.

The Tata Nexon EV uses a permanent magnet AC motor, which will be powered by a Lithium-Ion battery that is liquid-cooled and IP67 certified. This means the battery pack is both water and dust resistance. The Nexon EV uses a 30.2 kWh battery offering a maximum range of over 312 km on a single charge. The new electric powertrain in the Nexon EV puts out 245 Nm of peak torque, enough to clock triple digit speeds in 9.9 seconds.

59oaubdg

The tri-arrow design is visible all across the car and this includes the side, rear and front

The battery can be charged up to 80 per cent in 60 mins using a fast charger while it will take 8 hours to do the same using a home charger. In fact, per minute of fast charging will give it a range of 4 km and if you have a charge of 50 per cent, the Nexon EV is good to go for 150 km. The Tata Nexon EV will also come with a dedicated Battery Management System (BMS), which is designed for an extended battery life of up to eight years and will offer consistent performance. The powertrain also gets a dedicated cooling circuit in a bid to provide consistent performance in hot weather conditions.

