Tata Nexon EV India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications Images

The Tata Nexon EV will be the first car to get to new Ziptron electric powertrain technology

The long-anticipated Tata Nexon EV is set to be launched in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch event here. It is the first fully electric SUV from the home-grown automaker and the first model to come with the company's new Ziptron electric powertrain technology. The Nexon EV will be offered in three variants - XM, XZ+, XZ+ LUX, and the company has revealed almost everything that we need to know about the electric SUV, except for its price, which will be announced today.

Also Read: 2020 Tata Nexon EV: Variants Explained

The Tata Nexon EV comes with a permanent magnet AC motor, powered by a Lithium-Ion battery pack that is liquid-cooled and IP67 certified. The Nexon EV gets a powerful 30.2 kWh battery that is claimed to offer a maximum range of over 300 km on a single charge. The new electric powertrain in the Nexon EV puts out 245 Nm of peak torque, enough to clock triple digit speeds in 9.9 seconds. The battery can be charged up to 80 per cent in 60 mins using a fast charger while it will take 8 hours to do the same using a home charger.

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV Review

The Nexon EV gets a powerful 30.2 kWh battery with a maximum range of over 300 km

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV To Come With 35 Connected Car Features

The Nexon EV carries over several features and creature comforts from the Tata Nexon facelift that was launches recently, like the flat-bottom steering wheel, updated instrument cluster, LED DRLs, and 16-inch alloy wheels with blue accents among others. The top-end model also gets an electric sunroof, premium leather upholstery, automatic rain-sensing wipers, and automatic headlamps with ambient and tunnel detection. The Tata Nexon EV will come with the company's new ZConnect application, offering 35 advanced connected car features, right from vehicle statistics, remote access, along with safety and security options among others.