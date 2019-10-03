Tata Nexon EV India Launch Confirmed For 2020

The Nexon EV will be launched in the last quarter (Q4) of FY2020.

Just weeks after announcing its latest electric vehicle technology, Tata Motors has revealed that the first electric car to roll with the Ziptron powertrain will be the Tata Nexon EV. It will source power from advanced lithium-ion cells which will give a drive range of about 300 kms on a single charge. The battery pack will also be liquid cooled and will be packed in a solid IP67 case which provides high strength outer shell to protect critical electric vehicle components.

Shailesh Chandra, President - Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors says, "We are proud to announce that Nexon EV will be available for personal buyers in India from Q4 (Jan-Mar) FY19-20. Powered by the cutting-edge Ziptron technology, Nexon EV promises to address the barriers that exist in the EV market today and will deliver a thrilling on-road performance, ensuring zero emission."

The Tata Altroz EV will also get the same Ziptron powertrain. The Tata Altroz EV will also get the same Ziptron powertrain.

The Battery Management System (BMS) in the Ziptron powertrain is designed for extended battery life of up to eight years and will offer consistent performance. It is a permanent magnet AC motor with regenerative braking which charges the battery on the drive. The powertrain also gets a dedicated cooling circuit in a bid to provide consistent performance in hot weather conditions. Expected to be priced between ₹ 15 and ₹ 17 lakh, the Nexon EV will be launched in the last quarter (Q4) of FY2020 and will be joined by the Altroz EV later in 2020. The Ziptron powertrain will also make its way in a range of Tata's future EVs. So we expect the next-generation Tigor EV and the upcoming Tiago EV to also get the same powertrain.

