Tata Nexon EV India Launch Confirmed For 2020

Expected to be priced between Rs. 15 and Rs. 17 lakh, the Nexon EV will be launched in the last quarter (Q4) of FY2020 and will be joined by the Altroz EV next year.

  • It will debut Tata Motors' new Ziptron EV powertrain.
  • It will have a drive range of about 300 kms.

Just weeks after announcing its latest electric vehicle technology, Tata Motors has revealed that the first electric car to roll with the Ziptron powertrain will be the Tata Nexon EV. It will source power from advanced lithium-ion cells which will give a drive range of about 300 kms on a single charge. The battery pack will also be liquid cooled and will be packed in a solid IP67 case which provides high strength outer shell to protect critical electric vehicle components.

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV And Altroz EV To Be Launched With The Ziptron Powertrain Technology

Tata Nexon

7.35 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Tata Nexon

Shailesh Chandra, President - Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors says, "We are proud to announce that Nexon EV will be available for personal buyers in India from Q4 (Jan-Mar) FY19-20. Powered by the cutting-edge Ziptron technology, Nexon EV promises to address the barriers that exist in the EV market today and will deliver a thrilling on-road performance, ensuring zero emission."

Also Read: Tata Motors Reveals New Electric Vehicle Powertrain Technology Ziptron

11j4j2icThe Tata Altroz EV will also get the same Ziptron powertrain.

The Battery Management System (BMS) in the Ziptron powertrain is designed for extended battery life of up to eight years and will offer consistent performance. It is a permanent magnet AC motor with regenerative braking which charges the battery on the drive. The powertrain also gets a dedicated cooling circuit in a bid to provide consistent performance in hot weather conditions. Expected to be priced between ₹ 15 and ₹ 17 lakh, the Nexon EV will be launched in the last quarter (Q4) of FY2020 and will be joined by the Altroz EV later in 2020. The Ziptron powertrain will also make its way in a range of Tata's future EVs. So we expect the next-generation Tigor EV and the upcoming Tiago EV to also get the same powertrain.

