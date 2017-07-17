Tata Nexon Engine Specifications Announced

The Tata Nexon is the next major launch from the Indian automaker and will be catering to the highly popular subcompact SUV segment currently ruled by the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. With the launch lined up for around the festive season this year, Tata Motors has announced the engine specifications on its all-new offering. The Nexon will sport petrol and diesel powertrain options, and both the engines have been indigenously developed in-house by the manufacturer.

With the Nexon, Tata Motors will be adding two new engines in its portfolio. The SUV will be using a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol Revotron motor, while the diesel will be an all-new 1.5-litre four-cylinder oil burner from the Revotorq family. The petrol unit, is in fact, a turbocharged version of the one found on the Tiago and Tigor, and is tuned to belt out 108 bhp at 5000 rpm and 170 Nm of peak torque between 2000-4000 rpm.

The Tata Nexon will get multi-drive modes - Eco, City and Sport

On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel motor is completely new and has been tuned for 108 bhp at 3750 rpm and 260 Nm of torque between 1500-2750 rpm. Tata Motors has also revealed that both engines will come paired to the 6-speed TA6300 synchromesh with overdrive manual transmission.

Tata Motors is yet to reveal the fuel efficiency figures on its new engines, but says that the new engine family will offer an unrivalled package of fuel efficiency, performance, and refinement.

Designed at Tata Motors' in-house facility in Pune, the new engines have been developed with inputs from the manufacturer's technology suppliers including AVL, Bosch, Mahale and Honeywell. The Revotron engine will be manufactured at the Sanand facility while the Revotorq engine will be produced at the Ranjangaon facility. Both these engines will get the multi drive modes - Eco, City, and Sport, which are present in Tata's other modern day cars as well.

The Nexon will be the first sub-compact SUV from Tata Motors

The Tata Nexon is a short form of "NEXT-ON" which signifies the inspiration of NEXON from next level of things. The automaker first unveiled the concept model at the 2014 Auto Expo, while the production ready version was unveiled at the 2016 Auto Expo and earlier this year at the Geneva Motor Show.

Commenting on the announcement, Tata Motors - President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Mayank Pareek said, "The engine is the heart of the car and along with the SUV like design and features, we wanted to offer punchy, responsive and refined engines. Both these engines have been designed and developed post extensive feedback from auto enthusiasts, expert drivers, followed by extensive testing across India, on different terrains. We are confident that this new family of engines will further help us build our brand and deliver a memorable experience on-road."