Tata Nexon Brochure Leaked Ahead Of Launch

The much-awaited Tata Nexon is all set to go on sale in India this month. Expected to be launched towards September-end, the Nexon is the first subcompact SUV from Tata Motors. While we have already driven the new Tata Nexon and told you all about how it drives and what it offers, recently, the official brochure of the Tata Nexon has surfaced online revealing the variant details and features. The new sub-4 metre SUV will be available in four key variants - XE, XM, XT, and XZ+ and in both petrol and diesel engine options.

As per the brochure, most of the features that make the new Nexon premium will be offered with the top-end XT and XZ+ trims. Especially, exterior offering like the white accents for the foglamps, dual tone paint scheme, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, body-coloured door handles and mirrors, 16-inch alloy wheels and others.

Tata Nexon brochure reveales that the SUV will get 4 variants - XE, XM, XT, XZ+

However, the cabin of the Tata Nexon is much well-equipped across variants range. Features like - the three-tone interior, premium full-fabric upholstery, multiple cubby holes and cup holders, umbrella holder in the front door, and glove box with utility moulding are standard across all variants. On the other hand, the central console with front armrest and sliding tambour door, rear 60:40 split seats and a 6.5-inch floating touchscreen ConnectNext infotainment display will only be offered with the top-of-the-line ZX+ model.

Tata Nexon Brochure Exterior and Interior Features

The XM and XT variants will get the standard ConnectNext infotainment system by Harman. Other features include Android Auto, voice command recognition, 8 speakers, voice command for climate control and much more. The Nexon also gets multi drive mode - Eco, City, and Sport, manual or auto climate control, rear air vents, height adjustable driver's seat, cooled glove box, electrically adjustable ORVM and more. Dual airbags and ABS with EBD come as standard across all variants while parking sensors are available with the XM, XT, and XZ+ trims.

Tata Nexon Brochure Technical Specifications

Powering the Tata Nexon will be a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged Revotron petrol motor, and a newly-developed 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, joining the Revotorq family. The petrol unit makes 108 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque, while the diesel model makes the same 108 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. The brochure also confirms that the Nexon will only be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox initially, although, we have already shared the spy images of the AMT model, which will be launched at a later date.

Bookings for the Tata Nexon has officially commenced from today, September 11, for a token of ₹ 11,000 across all Tata showrooms in India. Being the first subcompact SUV from the homegrown automaker, the Nexon shoulders the responsibility of competing with the likes of segment leaders Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport, along with other players like Mahindra TUV300 and even the Honda WR-V.

Image Courtesy: Autosarena

