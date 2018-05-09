Tata Nexon AMT To Be Launched In Lower Variants Soon

Tata Motors recently introduced the Nexon AMT priced at ₹ 9.41 lakh for the petrol and ₹ 10.3 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the diesel version. The option of an AMT though is offered only in the top-spec XZA+ trim and although priced competitively, the company is looking to introduce a lower entry price point for the Nexon AMT in its fleet. As per a leaked document that has emerged on the internet, the Tata Nexon will be soon offered in the XMA and XZA variants, making the model more competitively positioned over rivals including the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AMT.

The popularity of automatics is growing rapidly in India, and Tata Motors too understands the importance of having the option. The Tata Nexon AMT XMA will be the new entry-level automatic on the subcompact SUV, while the XZA AMT grade will skip on a few features while retaining most of the bells and whistles. The XM trim stands as a mid-level variant in the Tata Nexon line-up, with the XZ positioned a notch higher.

(The Tata Nexon AMT is likelt to carry over the hill start and creep function on lower trims)

With respect to features, the mid-level Tata Nexon XMA AMT will remain identical to its manual counterpart with list comprising follow-me-home headlamps, power tailgate, electrically adjustable ORVMs, remote central locking, ConnectNext infotainment system with steering mounted audio controls, four speakers, and wheel covers. The fancy bits including the projector headlamps with the LED DRLs, and diamond cut alloy wheels are given a miss on this trim.

Meanwhile, the Tata Nexon XZA AMT will be a lot more feature equipped with auto climate control, height adjustable driver's seat, cooled glovebox, larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The variant also come with front and rear parking sensors with a reverse camera, fast USB charger and more.

Much like the XZA+ variant launched last month, the Tata Nexon XMA and XZA are likely to get the creep function and Smart Hill Assist features. The PEPS smart key with push button start will be missed, so will the front and rear defogger.

Do not expect any changes to the powertrain on lower-spec AMT versions. The Tata Nexon will continue to draw power from the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and the newly developed 2.5-litre turbo diesel engine. Both engines are already paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the AMT too is a 6-speed sourced from ZF.

Prices are expected to be at a premium of ₹ 60,000-70,000 for the Tata Nexon XMA and XZA AMT versions. Prices for the Tata Nexon AMT range are expected to start from ₹ 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is a good ₹ 2 lakh cheaper than the range-topping XZA+. The Tata Nexon takes on the Ford EcoSport and Mahindra TUV300 in the segment.

