Tata Nexon AMT Bookings Open

Tata Motors announced that it has kick started bookings for the Nexon AMT. We first saw the Nexon AMT at the Auto Expo 2018 and we knew back then that this was the production ready car. Tata Motors introduced the Nexon, which was the company's first subcompact SUV in India, in 2017 and since then it has reached a production milestone of 25,000 units just last month. This shows the growing popularity of the car, and now with an automatic variant on offer, Tata Motors has shown how keen it is to get a piece of the pie when it comes to the Auto Industry in India. The Nexon AMT adds a bit of pressure to carmakers like Ford, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra who have cars in this segment. The company has started bookings cross all its authorized dealerships, in India, at an amount of ₹ 11,000.

Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "Since its launch in 2017, the Tata Nexon has set new benchmarks in India's fastest growing SUV segment and has been one of the most appreciated products from the house of Tata Motors. With the AMT market in India thriving, we are all set to leverage this opportunity by introducing our Level Nex star player on the pitch - the Nexon with HyprDrive Self-Shift Gears. This car has been one of the most awaited products in the AMT segment and we are confident that this product will not only be high on convenience but will also thrill the customers with its sporty drive performance. We look forward to introducing many more such path breaking products in the near future."

Now, the Nexon AMT doesn't look any different to the standard car, but the AMT variant brings in a fresh outlook to the subcompact SUV. Tata says that the Nexon AMT is the first car in India to offer driving modes along with an AMT unit. Additionally, the Nexon AMT also gets a 'creep' function, which helps with the driving in heavy traffic, the stop-and-go kinds. Tata has also fitted the Nexon AMT with smart hill assist, which keeps the car from rolling back when it begins to move on a slope. Plus, there is an intelligent transmission controller which offers features such as anti-stall, kick-down and fast-off.

Tata will be looking to launch the car in May 2018, which is next month. And we know that Tata likes to price its cars aggressively. We expect the Nexon AMT to carry a pricing somewhere between ₹ 7 lakh to ₹ 10 lakh for the petrol and diesel options, considering the fact that Tata will offer the AMT option from mid-trim upwards.

