Tata Motors To Supply Tigor EVs To Gujarat Vij Under EESL Tender

Tata Motors has announced a partnership with Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. (UGVCL), and under the partnership, the automaker will be deploying its Tigor EVs. The electric sedans will be supplied in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad in Gujarat and is part of the company's tender with EESL. The first batch of cars were flagged off by Minister of Energy, Saurabhbhai Patel and Mahesh Singh, Managing Director, UGVCL, along with a host of other dignitaries at the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, President, Electric Mobility Business and Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors said, “We are delighted to partner with the Uttar Gujarat Vij Company for introducing zero-emission vehicles in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad. Tata Motors has always been at the forefront of developing sustainable and responsible mobility solutions for India; and this order is a testament of our commitment to bring EV solutions closer to our customers. We are determined to drive adoption of electric vehicles in the country, thereby supporting government's Vision 2030.”

Tata Motors is bullish about its strategy for electric vehicles and has a host of offerings planned for the Indian market. The company's most recent launch was the Nexon EV priced from ₹ 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Tigor EV also gets an extended range version for private buyers. The company is also planning four new electric passenger vehicles that includes the Altroz EV, while the other models are expected to be based on the HBX, E-Vision based sedan and possibly the production version of the Sierra concept. The Tata Tigor EV extended version gets a bigger 21.5 kWh battery pack, as opposed to 16.2 kWh unit. The car promises a range of 213 km on a single charge as against 142 km that was previously on offer.

Tata Motors has closely worked with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata AutoComp Systems, Tata Motors Finance, and Croma – to create an e-mobility ecosystem, in what the company calls 'Tata uniEVerse.'

