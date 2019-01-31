Tata Motors To Supply Tigor EVs To Capgemini India

Tata Motors has announced its new partnership with consulting, technology and digital transformation company Capgemini for the supply of Tigor electric vehicles. The Tata Tigor EVs will be used for internal transportation at Capgemini campuses across three major cities - Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. The automaker has tied up with mobility solution company Karthik Travels, to manage to smooth induction of the Tigor EVs in the tech company's transport ecosystem. The first batch of the Tigor EVs were handed over to Capgemini officials by the Tata team at the company's Bengaluru campus.

Commenting on the deployment of Tigor EVs, Tata Motors - President – Electric Mobility Business and Corporate Strategy, Shailesh Chandra said, "We are delighted to partner with Capgemini on their thoughtful initiative of promoting zero-emission vehicles for the employee mobility needs. The Tigor EV, recently awarded as the ‘Electric Car of the Year' by Assocham India', will join Capgemini's existing fleet of cars. Tata Motors will continue to work towards bringing aspirational e-mobility solutions for the customers, leading the drive towards faster adoption of electric vehicles in the country. "

Tata Tigor 5.65 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Tata Tigor EVs will co-exist with Capgemini's existing fleet of transport vehicles within the campus. It's not clear though as to how many Tigor EVs have been supplied to the tech giant. The move though is expected to help reduce the carbon footprint for the company, while also decreasing the fuel bills.

While Tata Motors has not revealed the specifications on the Tigor EVs, the electric car is said to offer a range of 80-100 km on a single charge, which makes it an apt choice for driving within an enclosed campus. The automaker has already been supplying the Tigor EVs to the government-owned Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), as the central government aims to replace its entire fleet with electric cars by 2030.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.