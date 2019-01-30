Tata Motors To Supply 255 Electric Buses In 6 Cities Across India

Tata Motors has recently received a sizeable order of 255 electric buses, which the company will be supplying to State Transport Undertakings (STUs) of six cities across India. A total of 10 Indian cities had floated tenders for electric buses, in line with the Government's aim to promote the electrification of public transport. The company says that it has bagged orders from STU's of Kolkata, Indore, Lucknow, Jammu, Assam and Jaipur. In fact, Tata Motors has already commenced with the delivery of the first lot of electric buses to West Bengal Transport Corporation & Lucknow City Transport Services Ltd.

Commenting on this recent development, Rohit Srivastava, Product Line Head - Passenger Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors, said, "We strongly believe that the electrification of public transportation is the key enabler for sustainable mobility. In an effort to promote electrification of public transport by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India, 10 cities had floated tenders for E-buses. We have bagged orders of 255 Electric Buses from 6 STU's out of the total 10, namely Kolkata, Indore, Lucknow, Jammu, Assam and Jaipur, (about 62 per cent of the share of business)."

The electric city bus that the company will be supplying to these cities will be the Tata Starbus EV Hero. While we still await complete technical details about the bus from the company, Tata has revealed that the e-Bus will come with a Lithium-ion battery, and will have a range of 150 km on a full charge. The buses will be manufactured at the company plant in Dharwad, Karnataka. The company has also confirmed that the electric buses will be supplied as per the delivery schedule of the STUs of the aforementioned cities.

Talking about ever increasing applications for electric vehicles and e-mobility solutions, Srivastava said, "The shift to EV technology is opening up a number of opportunities for the economy. In line with that, we have recently created an electric mobility vertical to deliver on our aspiration of providing innovative and competitive e-mobility solutions. We are optimistic about the future of electric vehicles and aim to play a leading role in the electric mobility evolution in the country."

The STUs of the aforementioned cities that will be getting Tata's electric buses will include - West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC), Lucknow City Transport Services Ltd. (LCTSL), Jammu & Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation (J&KSRTC), Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited (AICTSL), Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) & Jaipur City Transport Service Limited (JCTSL).

