New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Motors To Supply 255 Electric Buses In 6 Cities Across India

In line with the Government's aim to promote the electrification of public transport, a total of 10 Indian cities had floated tenders for electric buses, out of which Tata Motors has bagged orders from 6 cities.

View Photos
Tata Motors has already commenced delivery of e-Buses in Kolkata and Lucknow

Highlights

  • Tata Motors has bagged order from 6 State Transport Undertakings
  • Tata e-Bus will go to Kolkata, Indore, Lucknow, Jammu, Assam and Jaipur
  • Tata Starbus EV Hero gets a Li-ion battery and offers a range of 150 km

Tata Motors has recently received a sizeable order of 255 electric buses, which the company will be supplying to State Transport Undertakings (STUs) of six cities across India. A total of 10 Indian cities had floated tenders for electric buses, in line with the Government's aim to promote the electrification of public transport. The company says that it has bagged orders from STU's of Kolkata, Indore, Lucknow, Jammu, Assam and Jaipur. In fact, Tata Motors has already commenced with the delivery of the first lot of electric buses to West Bengal Transport Corporation & Lucknow City Transport Services Ltd.

Also Read: Tata Motors Electric Bus Pilot Run Commenced In Chandigarh

Tata

Tata Cars

Harrier

Tiago

Nexon

Tiago NRG

Tigor

Hexa

Safari Storme

Tiago JTP

Nano

Zest

Sumo

Bolt

Tigor JTP

Commenting on this recent development, Rohit Srivastava, Product Line Head - Passenger Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors, said, "We strongly believe that the electrification of public transportation is the key enabler for sustainable mobility. In an effort to promote electrification of public transport by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India, 10 cities had floated tenders for E-buses. We have bagged orders of 255 Electric Buses from 6 STU's out of the total 10, namely Kolkata, Indore, Lucknow, Jammu, Assam and Jaipur, (about 62 per cent of the share of business)."

The electric city bus that the company will be supplying to these cities will be the Tata Starbus EV Hero. While we still await complete technical details about the bus from the company, Tata has revealed that the e-Bus will come with a Lithium-ion battery, and will have a range of 150 km on a full charge. The buses will be manufactured at the company plant in Dharwad, Karnataka. The company has also confirmed that the electric buses will be supplied as per the delivery schedule of the STUs of the aforementioned cities.

Talking about ever increasing applications for electric vehicles and e-mobility solutions, Srivastava said, "The shift to EV technology is opening up a number of opportunities for the economy. In line with that, we have recently created an electric mobility vertical to deliver on our aspiration of providing innovative and competitive e-mobility solutions. We are optimistic about the future of electric vehicles and aim to play a leading role in the electric mobility evolution in the country."

Also Read: Delhi Starts Trials Of Olectra-BYD eBuzz K9 Electric Bus To Combat Pollution

0 Comments

The STUs of the aforementioned cities that will be getting Tata's electric buses will include - West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC), Lucknow City Transport Services Ltd. (LCTSL), Jammu & Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation (J&KSRTC), Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited (AICTSL), Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) & Jaipur City Transport Service Limited (JCTSL).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Tata Harrier with Immediate Rivals

Tata Harrier
Tata
Harrier
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra
XUV500
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
Isuzu
D-Max V-Cross
Nissan Kicks
Nissan
Kicks
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra
TUV300 Plus
Force Motors Gurkha
Force Motors
Gurkha
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai
Tucson
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra
Bolero
Isuzu D-Max
Isuzu
D-Max
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra
Bolero Camper
TAGS :
Tata Motors Tata Electric Bus Tata Starbus EV Hero Tata E-Bus India

Latest News

Tata Motors To Supply 255 Electric Buses In 6 Cities Across India
Tata Motors To Supply 255 Electric Buses In 6 Cities Across India
India-Spec Yamaha MT-15 Specifications Leaked
India-Spec Yamaha MT-15 Specifications Leaked
Indian Motorcycle Trademarks 'Renegade' Name For New Motorcycle In The US
Indian Motorcycle Trademarks 'Renegade' Name For New Motorcycle In The US
Volkswagen Surpasses Toyota And Nissan In Global Sales In 2018
Volkswagen Surpasses Toyota And Nissan In Global Sales In 2018
2019 Bajaj Dominar Spotted In New Green Paint Scheme Inside Factory
2019 Bajaj Dominar Spotted In New Green Paint Scheme Inside Factory
Low Volume Models Will Not Shift To BS-VI: Mahindra & Mahindra
Low Volume Models Will Not Shift To BS-VI: Mahindra & Mahindra
MG Motor India Ropes In Adobe To Create Digital Solutions Platform
MG Motor India Ropes In Adobe To Create Digital Solutions Platform
Skoda Kamiq Compact SUV Revealed In Sketches
Skoda Kamiq Compact SUV Revealed In Sketches
MG Motor Partners With Myles; New MG Hector To Be Offered On Subscription Basis
MG Motor Partners With Myles; New MG Hector To Be Offered On Subscription Basis
Exclusive: Upcoming MG Hector Compact SUV To Sport Segment's Largest Panoramic Sunroof
Exclusive: Upcoming MG Hector Compact SUV To Sport Segment's Largest Panoramic Sunroof
Isuzu Extends D-Serve Scheme For D-MAX Regular Cab Till March 2019
Isuzu Extends D-Serve Scheme For D-MAX Regular Cab Till March 2019
Volvo To Start Test Self-Driving Cars On Swedish Roads
Volvo To Start Test Self-Driving Cars On Swedish Roads
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Facelift Is Priced At Rs. 8.76 Lakh In India
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Facelift Is Priced At Rs. 8.76 Lakh In India
KIA SP2i Compact SUV Launch Details Revealed
KIA SP2i Compact SUV Launch Details Revealed
Kia Motors Hands Over Soul EV To Andhra Pradesh Government
Kia Motors Hands Over Soul EV To Andhra Pradesh Government

Popular Cars

6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks

₹ 10.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Tata Cars

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.22 - 19.42 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 3.7 - 7.34 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 6.99 - 12.48 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 5.98 - 7.1 Lakh *
Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor
₹ 5.65 - 8.29 Lakh *
Tata Hexa
Tata Hexa
₹ 14.75 - 21.05 Lakh *
Tata Safari Storme
Tata Safari Storme
₹ 12.24 - 17.97 Lakh *
Tata Tiago JTP
Tata Tiago JTP
₹ 7.33 Lakh *
Tata Nano
Tata Nano
₹ 2.47 - 3.65 Lakh *
Tata Zest
Tata Zest
₹ 5.74 - 10.08 Lakh *
Tata Sumo
Tata Sumo
₹ 7.45 - 9.68 Lakh *
Tata Bolt
Tata Bolt
₹ 5.41 - 8.5 Lakh *
Tata Tigor JTP
Tata Tigor JTP
₹ 8.58 Lakh *
View More
x
India-Spec Yamaha MT-15 Specifications Leaked
India-Spec Yamaha MT-15 Specifications Leaked
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
CES 2019: Novus Electric Motorcycle Unveiled
CES 2019: Novus Electric Motorcycle Unveiled
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities