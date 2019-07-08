Tata Motors To Supply 200 Units Of The Hexa To The Bangladesh Army

The Tata Hexa is currently available only for the army & is not on sale for civilians in Bangladesh

Tata Motors today announced that it has won an order for supplying over 200 units of the Tata Hexa four-wheel drive SUV in Bangladesh. The order comes from the Bangladesh Army. After rigorous testing of the product for months, the Tata Hexa stood strong to meet all the requirements and specifications of the Bangladesh Army. This order has been won against the other competitive brand SUVs and this has been the first key order from the Bangladesh Army. The Tata Hexa is being made available exclusively for the use of the Armed Forces and is currently not available for purchase for private customers.

The Tata Hexa is powered by the 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine with 148 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque Tata Hexa 15.57 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Speaking on the occasion, Sujan Roy - Head - International Business, Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors said, "Bangladesh is a key market for us and this order is a clear sign of Tata Motors' commitment and growing success in the market. We are exploring multiple avenues to work closely with the Bangladesh armed forces and look forward to a long and rewarding partnership for both parties."

Tata Motors has been selling passenger vehicles in Bangladesh since 2012. It is currently amongst the top two best-selling passenger vehicle brands in Bangladesh with the Tata Indigo, Tata Tiago and Tata Nexon in its portfolio of offerings.

