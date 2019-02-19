Tata Motors To Showcase New Electric Car At 2019 Geneva Motor Show

The new EV from Tata will not be based on an existing model

Tata Motors is exploring partnerships and business models to deliver mobility as a service in the electric mobility business, a top company official told PTI. Tata Motors is discussing with different other companies who have expertise in different spaces, where it can create bilateral win-win opportunities. We had already told you that the company had bagged a tender from the Energy Efficient Services (EESL) to supply 10,000 electric vehicles (EVs) and since then, it has been working on various aspects of the electric mobility business. Tata Motors has completed the delivery of first phase, which is 250 cars, to EESL and phase 2 will see it delivering 4,800 cars.

But now the company is looking to bring in an all-new electric car and showcase it to the world at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Shailesh Chandra, President, Electric mobility business and corporate strategy, Tata Motors told PTI that the company is expected to launch a completely new electric car in the next two years which will not be based on any existing model. The new vehicle will be showcased at the forthcoming Motor Show in Geneva.

The company has already showcased the Tigor EV in India

Chandra said that technically a 200-250 kms a day electric car is possible in the the country, however with the increase (in the optima), the price also go up. "Today the optima is 140-150 kms for a mid-size cars - as you go two years down the line, with the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of hybrid and Electric vehicles)incentives, 200-250 kms will be really useful," he added.

It's for this that the company is seeking partnerships for. He said, "We are also exploring good partnership and business models to deliver mobility. Tata Motors is not only looking at developing and selling electric vehicles, but seeing how we can centralise the approach with lot of partners to deliver a whole eco-system solution in the focused markets and micro-markets,"

For charging infrastructure discussions are going on with Tata Power while for component localisation Tata Autocomp Systems and Tata Chemicals while Tata Reality and Infrastructure for the operations platform and TCS for software and apps, among others.

