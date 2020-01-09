New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Motors To Showcase Its Range Of BS6 Passenger Vehicles At The Auto Expo 2020

Some of the models we expect to see at Tata Motors' pavilion at the Auto Expo include the Nexon Facelift, Nexon EV, Altroz EV and the upcoming 7-seater SUV Tata Gravitas which will serve as its flagship SUV in future.

Tata will showcase 12 BS6 passenger vehicles at the Auto Expo 2020.

Highlights

  • Tata will showcase 12 BS6 passenger vehicles at the Auto Expo 2020.
  • It will also include 4 global unveils.
  • It's upcoming range of electric vehicles is also expected.

Tata Motors is all set to go big at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020 and has made a couple of announcements regarding the same. Already known to us is that it will showcase 26 new vehicles at the Auto Expo- 12 passenger vehicles (including 4 global unveils) and 14 commercial vehicles. Now the company has also confirmed that its entire range of passenger vehicles at the Auto Expo 2020 will be BS6 compliant and are ready to meet all the upcoming regulations.

Speaking at the announcements, Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors said, "We are delighted to announce the theme for our pavilion at the Auto Expo 2020 - Connected India: Responsible and Sustainable Mobility Solutions. This theme will bring alive our future focus on CESS, which is - Connected, Electric, Shared and Safe. The future of efficient, green, sustainable mobility solutions needs to translate into reality. As a responsible corporate, we are doing every bit to contribute to this agenda and are gearing up to bring a new generation of products faster to market. We are excited to unveil our extensive range of future portfolio at the Auto Expo 2020 which are not only BSVI ready, but are designed and developed to truly enhance the value proposition for our aspiring customers."

Tata Motors will also showcase the Nexon EV at the Auto Expo 2020.

Moreover, Tata Motors is developing a common Connected Vehicle Architecture for its entire portfolio across commercial, passenger and electric Vehicles. EVs will support the government's e-vision of promoting a clean and green India and to promote the Shared mobility ecosystem, the company will provided innovative solutions in people and goods transport. Some of the models we expect to see at Tata Motors' pavilion at the Auto Expo include the Nexon Facelift, Nexon EV, Altroz EV and the upcoming 7-seater SUV Tata Gravitas which will serve as its flagship SUV in future.

