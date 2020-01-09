Tata Motors To Showcase 26 Vehicles At The Auto Expo 2020

Tata Motors has announced its plan to bring 26 new vehicles at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo. The company will have a grand showcase of 4 global unveils, 12 passenger cars, and 14 commercial vehicles at the auto show. Some of the models we expect to see the Auto Expo includes the Nexon facelift and the Nexon EV, the Altron EV, and the company's upcoming flagship 7-seater SUV Tata Gravitas. Furthermore, this year Tata Motors also enters its 75th year and will work towards a sustainable future by focusing on providing aspirational, innovative mobility solutions in India, and that will be the theme of the company's stall at the Auto Expo.

The Tata Gravitas, based on the Buzzard concept revealed last year in Geneva, will also be showcased at the Auto Expo 2020

Speaking about the company product offensive, Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors said, ". The future of efficient, green, sustainable mobility solutions needs to translate into reality. As a responsible corporate, we are doing every bit to contribute to this agenda and are gearing up to bring a new generation of products faster to market. We are excited to unveil our extensive range of future portfolio at the Auto Expo 2020 which are not only BSVI ready but are designed and developed to truly enhance the value proposition for our aspiring customers."

The company also announced that it is building a common Connected Vehicle Architecture, which will serve the entire portfolio across Commercial, Passenger and Electric Vehicles. Tata says that while its EV portfolio will be in-line with the government vision to promote clean and green vehicles, it's also working towards innovative solutions in people and goods transport. Furthermore, the company also plans to provide the safest range of vehicles to set new industry benchmarks.

