Tata Motors To Reveal Production Name Of H5X SUV Tomorrow

The production version of the Tata H5X SUV Concept is still sometime away from launch, but the Indian auto giant will be soon revealing the market name for the production-spec version. Taking to social media, Tata Motors has announced that the company will be officially revealing the production name of the H5X SUV tomorrow on July 11, 2018. The announcement is attached with a teaser image of the model that reveals the 'humanity line' on the SUV along with what appears to be LED headlights. The much anticipated Tata H5X SUV concept made its global debut at Auto Expo 2018 this year and will spawn the automaker's new range-topping SUV, to be positioned above the Nexon.

Also Read: Tata Motors Reveals The H5X SUV

Advertisement

India’s most awaited SUV concept H5X, will soon get a name. This all-new SUV marries an extremely robust and capable architecture to our future facing design language. Stay tuned for the big reveal on 11th July 2018.



#BornOfPedigree pic.twitter.com/S8Ee5nG89J — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) July 10, 2018

It's not clear what will be the nameplate on the Tata H5X SUV concept, but could be called 'Harrier', upon entering production. The said moniker is reportedly the internal codename for the SUV, and is derived from the name of a hawk, similar to Tata's codenames for previous offerings. That said, a confirmation on the same will only be available tomorrow.

The Tata H5X will be built on the automaker's all-new OMEGA platform, and the production-spec model is expected to be introduced in both five-seater and seven-seater options. The car draws its design language from Tata's new Impact Design 2.0 philosophy and the concept version was highly appreciated when it was revealed at the expo. Given Tata's strategy with new offerings, the nameplate reveal is likely to be followed by production-spec model making its global debut by the end of this year.

(The Tata H5X is set for a market launch in the first half of 2019)

The Tata H5X SUV is part of the company's new onslaught of products and is expected to take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Jeep Compass in the segment. The Tata SUV will be produced at the automaker's Chakan-based facility and is likely to draw power from the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that powers the Jeep Compass).

Also Read: Tata H5X Prototype Spotted Testing Again In India

Going by Tata's approach towards new offerings, expect the H5X to be loaded on advanced technology, comfort and convenience features, along with powerful engines. Competitive pricing also remains Tata's forte and we expect the same to be extended on the automaker's new SUV as well. The Tata H5X SUV is scheduled to be launched in the first half of 2019.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.