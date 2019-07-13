Tata Motors To Organise Free Monsoon Check-Up Campaigns From July 15

Tata Motors will be conducting a nationwide free monsoon check-up campaign which will start on July 15 and will run for 11 days, ending July 25. Along with free check-up, Tata Motors will also provide schemes and offers across its dealerships in India in a bid to promote different customer-centric schemes. As part of the offer, the company will give 10 per cent discount on road side assistance (RSA), spare parts, labour cost and on oil top-ups. It is offering up to 10 per cent discount for private car buyers and up to 15 per cent for fleet car buyers on oil change and top ups.

Subhajit Roy, Senior General Manager & Head Customer Care, Tata Motors said, "Customer service at Tata Motors is key to its business, which has evolved over the years. We have introduced a wide range of service offerings to keep pace with the changing demands of the market and meet all customer needs in a timely manner by maintaining competitive and enhancing quality. The resultant - an improved standalone second rank in the JD Power Customer Service Index. Through the roll-out of the free monsoon check-up camp, we will cater to all Tata Motors' passenger car and utility vehicle owners this monsoon. We strongly believe that after-market services are imperative to enhance customer experience and annual service camps serve as an ideal platform to gather customer insights and understand their aspirations better."

Along with providing free check-ups, certain dealerships in select part of the country will also have new cars on display, loan and exchange fair and free evaluation of old cars.

