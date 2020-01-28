Tata Motors To Launch 4 New Electric Vehicles By 2022: N Chandrasekaran

Tata Motors launched the Nexon EV earlier today with introductory prices starting at ₹ 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The company's first electric SUV is also the most affordable in its range and marks the beginning of more electric products from the manufacturer. Speaking at the launch, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, revealed the company's EV strategy that will include the launch of two SUVs, one hatch and one sedan over the next 24 months. The automaker already retails the Tigor sedan in the EV space.

While N Chandrasekaran did not reveal too many details on the upcoming offerings, we do have a fair idea on what those models might be. Tata Motors has already confirmed the Altroz EV that is scheduled to arrive by next year. Shailesh Chandra, President Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors, had confirmed the development to carandbike earlier this month and said, "I cannot disclose any date but, it should be within next 12-18 months is what I would expect." A launch is expected in the first half of 2021.

The Tata H2X will spawn a micro SUV that will take on the Mahindra eKUV100

Meanwhile, the two SUVs could be electric versions of the Harrier and possibly the upcoming H2X micro SUV. The latter was showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and previewed an entry-level offering to take on the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100. The upcoming offering will be based on the new ALFA architecture that also underpins the recently launched Altroz hatchback.

The upcoming sedan from Tata Motors remains a mystery but the automaker had showcased the e-Vision concept sedan at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show that is expected to spawn a compact sedan in the future to take on the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the likes. All new offerings will be powered by the new Ziptron architecture that debuted with the Nexon EV. We do expect to hear more about the company's electric vehicle strategy in the coming days with some major announcements expected at the 2020 Auto Expo.

