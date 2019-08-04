Tata Motors To Introduce Long Range Tigor EV For Private Buyers

Tata Motors will be introducing a more powerful version of the Tata Tigor EV for private buyers this year. Currently, the car uses a 16.2 kWh battery, offering a range of 142 km on a single charge, but Tata is working on a more powerful version, which is expected to offer a maximum range of 200 km on a full charge. As of now, the Tata Tigor EV is only sold to fleet owners, and government organisations as part of the EESL tender, but with the introduction of long-range Tigor EV, Tata will start selling the car to private buyers as well.

Speaking to carandbike.com about the upcoming long-range Tigor EV, Shailesh Chandra, President Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors, said, "We wanted to bring a more relevant product for the private segment before opening it up to them because we need to give the right solution to different segments. We are planning to come out with a higher range version for the Tigor which we will be bringing out in the market very shortly. That is the time when we intend to open it to the private buyers also."

The Tata Tigor EV is currently available only for fleet buyers across the country

Tata Tigor EV's current 16.2 kWh battery powers a 72 volt, three-phase AC induction motor that produces 40 bhp at 4500 rpm and 105 Nm of peak torque available at 2500 rpm. Tata claims a range of 142 km on a single charge, and takes about 90 minutes to charge up to 80 per cent via a DC 15 kW fast charger, while a standard AC home/office wall socket will take six hours to reach the same level. As the car is currently only available for commercial usage, the top speed is restricted to 80 kmph.

Right now, the Tata Tigor EV is offered in three variants - XE, XM and the XT, priced from ₹ 11.58 lakh to ₹ 11.92 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). This is after the government announced a reduction in GST rates on electric vehicles, bringing down the price of the car by ₹ 80,000. However, with the addition of the FAME II subsidy the Tata Tigor EV can be bought at ₹ 9.96 lakh for the XE base trim, while the range-topping XT variant comes at ₹ 10.30 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

