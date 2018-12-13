Tata Motors To Increase Prices By Up To Rs. 40,000 From January 2019

New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Motors To Increase Prices By Up To ₹ 40,000 From January 2019

Price of all Tata cars and SUVs will be increase by up to Rs. 40,000 depending on the model and city. The new prices will go into effect from January 1, 2019.

Tata Motors says that the hike in price is due to rising input costs and the increase in fuel prices

Tata Motors has announced that it will increase the prices of its entire passenger vehicles range in India by up to INR 40,000. The price hikes will vary for each model depending on the variants and city, and the new prices will be effective from January 1, 2019. The company says that the hike in price is due to rising input costs and the increase in fuel prices. That said, usually, January is the month when almost all the manufactures announce a price hike. In fact, Renault, Volkswagen and Isuzu Motors have already announced their respective price hikes.

Also Read: Tata Tiago XZ+ Launched In India, Prices Start At ₹ 5.57 Lakh

The Tata Tiago got a new top-end XZ+ variant in India this month

Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, “The changing market conditions, rising input costs and various external economic factors have compelled us to consider this price increase. We are optimistic on maintaining our growth trajectory in the coming year on the back of our robust portfolio consisting of segment-leading products like TIAGO, HEXA, TIGOR and the NEXON. Early 2019 will also mark the entrance of our most awaited SUV – the HARRIER. We are confident that the HARRIER will receive all the love from our existing and prospective customers and will further help us in strengthening our brand salience.”

Tata Motors will also be launching the all-new Tata Harrier in January 2018

Also Read: Tata Nexon Creates History With 5 Star Global NCAP Crash Test Rating

0 Comments

In January, Tata Motors will also be launching its premium compact SUV, the Tata Harrier, which have already driven, and it's expected to be priced in the range of ₹ 16 lakh to ₹ 20 lakh. In fact, this year itself, we saw the launch of the several new and updated Tata cars like – the Nexon Kraz edition, Hexa Downtown Urban edition, Tiago JTP, Tigot JTP and the refreshed 2018 Tigor as well. 2019 will also see the launch of Tata's upcoming premium hatchback, codenamed 45X, which is expected to arrive towards the end of next year.

