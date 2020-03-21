New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Motors To Curtail Production At Pune Plant From March 23 Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

Tata Motors has decided to rapidly scale down activities at its Pune plant and is getting to just the required skeleton operations by the end of Monday, March 23, 2020.

Tata Motors could also stop production for a week starting March 24, 2019.

  • Tata Motors will scale down excessively on production from March 23, 2020
  • The company could also stop production for a week starting March 24, 2020
  • Management has asked employees to adopt self-quarantine practice.

The Coronavirus scare is taking a toll on industries across sectors and the auto sector is one of the firsts to take the hit. With over 250 cases being reported across the country so far, corporates are taking all necessary and possible measures to avoid the outspread. Tata Motors has decided to rapidly scale down activities at its Pune plant and is getting to just the required skeleton operations by the end of Monday, March 23, 2020.

Maharashtra has been one of the worst impacted states in the country with maximum cases reported in Pune. Since Tata Motors plant is based on the outskirts of the city in Chakan, the company has decided to scale down excessively on production. The management further went on stating that it is ready for the plant closure by the end of Tuesday, March 24, 2020, if the situation worsens. The plant would likely be closed till March 31, 2020 and the management in the due course will review the situation to begin further operations.

The company has asked its employees to remain indoors during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Guenter Butschek, Chairman- Tata Motors has also requested its employees to follow the advisories and adopt self-quarantine in order to maintain social distancing. Employees have been instructed to avoid using public or even personal transport and stop attending any social gathering. In addition, they have also been asked not to travel and avoid going to public places.

Auto manufacturers like Ford, Ferrari and Toyota among others across the globe put a halt on production in a bid to keep their employees indoors amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. The production curtail will also help automakers to keep a check on inventories as auto sales are projected to take a plunge due to the worldwide outbreak.

