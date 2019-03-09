New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Motors Supplies 40 Electric Buses To Atal Indore City Transport Service

Tata Motors will be supplying 40 units of the Ultra 9m AC Electric buses to the Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited (AICTSL).

These 40 electric buses are part of the 255 e-Buses that Tata will be supplying to 6 STUs in India

After Lucknow and Kolkata, Tata Motors has recently started the supply of 40 units of the Ultra 9m AC Electric buses to the Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited (AICTSL) in a phased manner and these will be delivered over the next 2 months. Manufactured at Tata Motors and Tata Marcopolo Dharwad plants, the Ultra Electric buses will have a traveling range of up to 150 kilometers on a single charge. The company has installed a charging station at the Indore main bus depot for fast charging of buses. The indigenously developed vehicle offers superior design with state-of-the-art features.

Also Read: Tata Motors To Supply 255 Electric Buses In 6 Cities Across India

These 40 electric buses are part of the 255 e-Buses that Tata will be supplying to 6 STUs in India

Rohit Srivastava, Product Line Head - Passenger Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors, said, "Tata Motors has always been at the forefront of the E-mobility evolution and this order to India's cleanest city is a testament of our best-in-class solution tailored for the bus segment in India. The order is part of the 255 e-buses to be supplied to six STUs in the country, of which AICTSL is one."

Lithium-ion batteries have been placed on the rooftop to prevent breakdown due to waterlogging. The batteries are liquid cooled to maintain the temperature within an optimum range and ensure longer life along with better performance in tropical conditions.

Also Read:  Tata Motors Partners With Wise Travel India To Supply Tigor EVs In Delhi

The Ultra Electric buses are air-conditioned, have modern interiors and comfortable seats for 31 passengers. There will be air suspension for both front and rear axles to make travel more comfortable for the commuters. Integrated electric motor generator with a peak power of 333 horses can deliver 197 of them continuously ensuring effortless driving in congested roads and frequent start stops needing no shifting of gears. The critical electrical traction components have been sourced from internationally known best-in-class suppliers in USA, Germany and China offering proven products. The buses have been tested and validated by Tata Motors across states including Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Assam and Maharashtra to establish performance in diverse terrains.

The company has tenders to supply 255 electric buses to six public transport undertakings including WBTC (West Bengal), LCTSL (Lucknow), AICTSL (Indore), ASTC (Guwahati), J&KSRTC (Jammu) and JCTSL (Jaipur). In addition to this, the company is also working on developing its electric mini-bus segment in the near future.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

