Tata Motors Showcases New Ultra Trucks In South Africa

Tata Motors has showcased two new variants of its Ultra truck range- Ultra Plus 1418 and Ultra 814 AMT in South Africa at the Futuroad Expo 2019 in Johannesburg. While the Ultra AMT 814 is from the existing range, the Ultra Plus 1418 is an entirely new vehicle in the Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) range. Powered by the 5.0-litre diesel engine, Ultra Plus 1418 is a multipurpose offering and is available in the wheelbase options of 4900 mm and 5300 mm. The vehicle will offer a payload capacity of seven to eight tonnes.

The Ultra platform is modular architecture with five deck lengths, five wheelbases and payloads ranging from four to eight tonnes. The Tata Ultra is designed and tested for South African conditions and according to the company it is versatile enough to suit the needs of a large customer base, be it for large fleet, captive users, fleet rental companies or logistics companies. The Ultra range is inspired by the Prima range which is based on an Italian cab design, with engine technology and gearbox expertise from the U.S. and Germany. The chassis frame has been designed in Mexico and sheet metal dies from Japan and Korea, combined with Swedish precision on a robotic weld line.

