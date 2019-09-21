New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Motors Showcases New Ultra Trucks In South Africa

Powered by the 5.0-litre diesel engine, Ultra Plus 1418 is a multipurpose offering and is available in the wheelbase options of 4900 mm and 5300 mm.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Powered by the 5.0-litre diesel engine, Ultra Plus 1418 is a multipurpose offering.

Highlights

  • The Ultra Plus 1418 is an entirely new vehicle in the HCV segment.
  • The Ultra AMT 814 is from the existing range.
  • The Ultra platform is modular architecture with five deck lengths.

Tata Motors has showcased two new variants of its Ultra truck range- Ultra Plus 1418 and Ultra 814 AMT in South Africa at the Futuroad Expo 2019 in Johannesburg. While the Ultra AMT 814 is from the existing range, the Ultra Plus 1418 is an entirely new vehicle in the Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) range. Powered by the 5.0-litre diesel engine, Ultra Plus 1418 is a multipurpose offering and is available in the wheelbase options of 4900 mm and 5300 mm. The vehicle will offer a payload capacity of seven to eight tonnes.

0 Comments

The Ultra platform is modular architecture with five deck lengths, five wheelbases and payloads ranging from four to eight tonnes. The Tata Ultra is designed and tested for South African conditions and according to the company it is versatile enough to suit the needs of a large customer base, be it for large fleet, captive users, fleet rental companies or logistics companies. The Ultra range is inspired by the Prima range which is based on an Italian cab design, with engine technology and gearbox expertise from the U.S. and Germany. The chassis frame has been designed in Mexico and sheet metal dies from Japan and Korea, combined with Swedish precision on a robotic weld line.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tata models

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 7.35 - 13.19 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.58 - 20.02 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 4.77 - 7.52 Lakh *
Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor
₹ 6.03 - 8.61 Lakh *
Tata Hexa
Tata Hexa
₹ 15.57 - 22 Lakh *
Tata Nano
Tata Nano
₹ 2.47 - 3.65 Lakh *
Tata Safari Storme
Tata Safari Storme
₹ 13.32 - 19.32 Lakh *
Tata Tiago JTP
Tata Tiago JTP
₹ 7.68 Lakh *
Tata Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
₹ 11.37 - 11.96 Lakh *
Tata Sumo
Tata Sumo
₹ 8.76 - 10.4 Lakh *
Tata Zest
Tata Zest
₹ 6.47 - 10.5 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 6.24 - 7.38 Lakh *
Tata Bolt
Tata Bolt
₹ 5.66 - 8.79 Lakh *
Tata Tigor JTP
Tata Tigor JTP
₹ 8.69 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Polarity Smart Bikes Unveils Electric Bike Range; Prices Start At Rs. 38,000
Polarity Smart Bikes Unveils Electric Bike Range; Prices Start At Rs. 38,000
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Sketch Revealed
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Sketch Revealed
Renault Triber is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Renault Triber is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities