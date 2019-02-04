New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Motors Showcases Environmentally Friendly Products At Clean Tech Environment 2019

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology municipal application solutions, these products are built on the most versatile platforms of Tata Light Commercial Vehicles running on CNG.

The products on display are designed to control air pollution

Tata Motors showcased environment-friendly solutions for waste management at the Clean Tech Environment 2019. The products on display are designed to control air pollution and handle various types of solid and liquid waste in a humane manner, addressing the pressing needs of providing environment conducive products, in both metropolitan cities and smaller towns. The company displayed the 3 KL SprayTank truck on LPT 709 CNG and a 3.5 CuM Litter Picker on LPT 407 CNG vehicles. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology municipal application solutions, these products are built on the most versatile platforms of Tata Light Commercial Vehicles running on CNG. 

R. T. Wasan, Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said, "Urban Waste in India is a huge problem leading to health and environmental issues. To address this issue, both Private and Government sector are working together for a clean and green India. Tata Motors has always been a frontrunner in collaborating with the Government to  provide a number of smart sustainable mobility solutions for today's Smart Cities. As  pioneers in the field, we have been the leading supplier of waste management solutions to various municipalities across the country under Swachh Bharat Mission. Clean Tech Environment 2019 gives us a platform to be a part of this transformational journey  for a cleaner and greener tomorrow."

The 3KL SprayTank truck has been built keeping in mind the unsafe air pollution in Delhi Intra city. The mist formed by sprinkler nozzles fitted in the water tanker helps in suppressing the dust particles. This product is available on CNG platform and is prescribed by various regulatory bodies.

jbnsiongThe 3.5 CuM's machine has an auxiliary engine, which operates as a compressor as well as drives the vacuum suction centrifugal blower

The 3.5 CuM Litter is built on a more powerful and sturdier truck chassis and the machine has higher container volume of 3500 litres compared to the small litter pickers which have a volume of 300-400 Ltrs. The machine has an auxiliary engine, which operates as a compressor as well as drives the vacuum suction centrifugal blower. The material being suctioned is separated from the airstream with the help of a cyclonic separator installed in the machine container hopper. The fine dust is further separated from the airstream by the imported cartridge bag filters provided in the container, ensuring only clean air is exhausted from the machine's centrifugal blower discharge.

0 Comments

The product does not require manual handling of the collected waste as the material collected is being suctioned directly in the machine collection hopper and is being discharged by hydraulic tipping of the container. The collected spillages in the machine hopper are taken to the dumping ground and are discharged by hydraulic tipping of the container. The discharge door locking and lifting is also hydraulic assisted. Though the bag filters are being continuously cleaned with automatic compressed air purging system, there is no need of frequent replacement of collection bags. The vehicle is designed to suction horticulture spillages like leaves, horticulture waste; and littered spillages like small cans, water bottles, cardboard boxes, plastic boxes etc. lying alongside the road. 

