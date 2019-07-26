Tata Motors Showcases 7 New Public Transportation Vehicles At Prawaas 2019

Tata Motors has showcased seven new public transportation vehicles at the second edition of Prawaas 2019, bus and car exhibition for the passenger transportation domain. This year, the biennial event saw Tata Motors bring in models like - the Magna 1623, Starbus 1212, Cityride 1515, Winger 9 seater, Compact Patient Transport Ambulance on Tata Magic, Tata Hexa SUV, and the Ultra Electric Bus. Catering to multiple segments and categories, these passenger transportation vehicles come with enhanced fuel economy and longer service life.

Speaking at the event, Rohit Srivastava, Vice President and Product Line Head - Passenger Commercial Vehicle, Tata Motors said "Rapidly growing cities have led to an upsurge in the demand for efficient public transportation in all parts of the country, urban as well as rural. The Buses manufactured by Tata Motors have always adhered to this increasing demand while ensuring best in class products to suit the travel requirements of passengers and drivers alike. Our priority is to provide efficient, clean and affordable value propositions to our customers without compromising on safety and the comfort levels of the passengers. The vehicles displayed at Prawaas 2019 is a testimony of our in-depth understanding of the Indian market."

Tata Motors showcased vehicles like - Magna 1623, Starbus 1212, Cityride 1515, Winger 9 seater

The company also pointed out that in the financial year 2018-19 the bus industry in India grew by 10 per cent, due to the increasing need for qualitative public transport in cities and growth in the tourism sector. To support the steady demand, Tata Motors will continue to indigenously develop vehicles with enhanced passenger comfort and technological advancements, improving transportation in India. The plan for the current financial year is to bolster sales and service network further by adding channel partners.

Tata Motors has been one of the leading manufactures of public transportation vehicles, especially in the bus industry in India, in which the automaker currently holds a market share of over 38 per cent. Apart from the Ultra Electric bus displayed at the event, the company has also developed a range of sustainable mobility solutions such as Hybrid, Fuel Cell, LNG and Articulated buses to meet the future transportation needs of the 'Envisaged Smart Cities'. Furthermore, the company also talked about value-added services like - 'Sampoorna Seva' including a 24X7 breakdown assistance, Tata Zippy, AMC packages for various applications, Skoolman as a telematics service, and Delight - the Tata Motors loyalty program.

