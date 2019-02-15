New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Motors Sells 2 Lakh Units Of The Tiago In India

It was back in October 2017, that the company rolled out the 1 lakh units of the Tiago from its Sanand plant in Gujarat and the car hasn't looked back since.

View Photos
Tata Motors is likely to launch the Tiago Facelift in India in 2019

Tata Motors today announced that it has sold 2 lakh unit sales of Tiago hatchback in India. It was back in October 2017, that the company rolled out the 1 lakh units of the Tiago from its Sanand plant in Gujarat and the car hasn't looked back since. It's been two years since the launch of the Tiago and in this time the Tiago family has grown from strength to strength and has witnessed the introduction in several avatars. The year 2017 witnessed the introduction of not one but 2 AMT variants - the XZA and the XTA along with the launch of a special festive edition - The Tiago Wizz. Following this in 2018 we saw the introduction the Tiago NRG - and even the performance version of the car the Tiago JTP.

Also Read: Tata Tiago JTP Review

Tata Tiago

3.7 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Tata Tiago

jh4g13c8

Tata Motors recently launched the performance oriented Tiago JTP in India

Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "The Tata Tiago is a testimony to the strong connect we have established with our customers by offering best in class features at a great value proposition. The Tiago continues to be one of the few models in the hatchback segment that is still registering positive growth despite being in its third year of production. With 18 renowned accolades, the Tiago is the country's most awarded compact hatchback. I would like to express my gratitude to all the customers who have contributed to this milestone. We are confident that the Tiago will continue to win the hearts of customers across India and thrive as a successful offering in the hatchback segment."

0 Comments

The Tiago was built with inputs from the Pune, UK and Italy design studios and is available in both petrol and diesel variants. Given the success the Tiago has received over the years, Tata Motors is all set to introduce a facelift of the car very soon which will come this year as we kick start the countdown to BS6 norms in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Tata Tiago with Immediate Rivals

Tata Tiago
Tata
Tiago
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki
Alto K10
Hyundai EON
Hyundai
EON
Datsun Go
Datsun
Go
Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai
New Santro
Renault Kwid
Renault
Kwid
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki
Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki
Alto 800
Datsun Redi GO
Datsun
Redi GO
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R
TAGS :
Tata Tiago sales milestone Tata Tiago India Tata Tiago hatchback Tata Tiago Tiago auto-model-tiago

Latest News

Tata Motors Sells 2 Lakh Units Of The Tiago In India
Tata Motors Sells 2 Lakh Units Of The Tiago In India
Honda Reveals Cabin Of The EV Prototype
Honda Reveals Cabin Of The EV Prototype
Mahindra XUV300 Automatic Caught Testing For The First Time
Mahindra XUV300 Automatic Caught Testing For The First Time
Royal Enfield Workers Resume Strike At Oragadam Plant In Chennai
Royal Enfield Workers Resume Strike At Oragadam Plant In Chennai
KIA Motors Inaugurates First Dealership In India In Noida
KIA Motors Inaugurates First Dealership In India In Noida
2019 Honda Civic Launch Details Revealed
2019 Honda Civic Launch Details Revealed
Upcoming Harley-Davidson Designs Revealed In Patent Filings
Upcoming Harley-Davidson Designs Revealed In Patent Filings
New-Gen Honda Civic Bookings Open; Launch In March 2019
New-Gen Honda Civic Bookings Open; Launch In March 2019
Mahindra XUV300 Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Mahindra XUV300 Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Triumph Motorcycle India Announces Extended Warranty For Complete Range
Triumph Motorcycle India Announces Extended Warranty For Complete Range
Triumph To Launch Four More Motorcycles This Year
Triumph To Launch Four More Motorcycles This Year
2019 Triumph Street Twin: All You Need To Know
2019 Triumph Street Twin: All You Need To Know
2019 Triumph Street Twin and Street Scrambler Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.45 Lakh
2019 Triumph Street Twin and Street Scrambler Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.45 Lakh
Mahindra XUV300 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh
Mahindra XUV300 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh
Mahindra XUV300 Launch Live Updates: Price, Images, Specifications, Features
Mahindra XUV300 Launch Live Updates: Price, Images, Specifications, Features

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Tata Tiago Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.65 - 4.58 Lakh *
Hyundai EON
Hyundai EON
₹ 3.63 - 5.08 Lakh *
Datsun Go
Datsun Go
₹ 3.59 - 5.32 Lakh *
Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai New Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5.13 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.58 - 5.87 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Datsun Redi GO
Datsun Redi GO
₹ 2.8 - 4.62 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.64 - 6.33 Lakh *
View More
Explore Tiago
×
Explore Now
x
Royal Enfield Workers Resume Strike At Oragadam Plant In Chennai
Royal Enfield Workers Resume Strike At Oragadam Plant In Chennai
Mahindra XUV300 Automatic Caught Testing For The First Time
Mahindra XUV300 Automatic Caught Testing For The First Time
Mahindra XUV300 Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Mahindra XUV300 Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
2019 Honda Civic Launch Details Revealed
2019 Honda Civic Launch Details Revealed
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities