Tata Motors Sales Up Increase By 54 Per Cent In June 2018

In yet another month of strong sales, Tata Motors showcased a growth of 54 per cent overall in the month of June 2018 as compared to the same time period in 2017. The automaker, which has a large passenger car and commercial vehicle business showcased healthy growth in both sectors. The overall sales by Tata Motors in June 2018 stood at 56,773 units as compared to only 36,836 units in the previous year. The commercial vehicle business as always dominated the sales charts clocking 38,560 units, up by 50 per cent as compared to 25,660 units in June 2017. In comparison, the sales for the passenger vehicle units for Tata Motors was up by 63 per cent to 18,312 units.

(The Tata Nexon AMT gets a 6-speed gearbox)

In terms of first quarter results for the current financial year 2018-2019, Tata Motors has showcased a huge improvement with overall sales figures pegged at 1,64,579 units as compared to the first quarter in the last financial year, a growth of 64 per cent. Speaking on the sales growth, Recording a strong CV sales performance, Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "We are pleased to end the first quarter of FY19 with a robust growth in our sales performance, crossing the 1 lakh sales mark with 71% growth. In June 2018, our commercial vehicles domestic business reported an increase of 50% on the back of the economy continuing to show an uptick due to the improved industrial activity, robust private consumption and government spending on infrastructure.

Advertisement

(Tata Hexa seven seater SUV)

Sales for the passenger vehicles were driven by the likes of Tata's fresh range of recent products, the Tiago hatchback, the Tigor sub-compact sedan, the Nexon sub-compact SUV and the Hexa seven seat SUV. Tata Motors has also recently launched an AMT or automatic gearbox version of the Nexon SUV to take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AMT and the Ford Ecosport SUV. The Tata Tiago hatchback also crossed the important 2 lakh units milestone recently.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.