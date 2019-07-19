Tata Motors Rolls Out 100,000th Nexon From The Ranjangaon Plant

The Tata Nexon has had quite a successful run in India and is one of those vehicles which have helped Tata Motors better its PV market share selling over 4000 units every month. The company has rolled out 100,000 units of the Nexon from the Ranjangaon plant and the new production milestone has been achieved in less than 22 months. The Tata Nexon was launched in India in September 2017 and the company has introduced several special editions of it since then like the Kraz Edition, Aero Edtion and IPL Edition.

Also Read: Tata Nexon Gets Feature Updates

Tata Nexon 7.35 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Tata Motors has launched several limited edition models on the Nexon since its launch. Tata Motors has launched several limited edition models on the Nexon since its launch.

In June 2019, the mid and top variants of the Nexon also received a bunch of feature updates. The mid-spec variants now feature a revised non-touchscreen infotainment display, a longer antenna, and the silver dashboard panel has been replaced with a glossy warm grey panel. The XZ trim also gets a new grey dashboard panel along with other cosmetic updates like new glossy piano black finish for the gear knob, centre console, and the AC control panel and knobs. The rear air vents have been upgraded to rear AC vents now and it can now be controlled by the main AC units up front. The top-end XZ+ and XZA+ trims have been updated with 12V rear power outlet positioned behind the rear seat. Moreover, the chrome details on the door panels have been upgraded to a glossy black piano finish.

Also Read: Tata Motors To Organise Free Monsoon Check-Up Campaigns From July 15

The Tata Nexon is the only Indian vehicle which has scored five-stars in Global NCAP crash test. The Tata Nexon is the only Indian vehicle which has scored five-stars in Global NCAP crash test.

The Nexon was also the first made-in-India car to achieve five-star safety ratings in the Global NCAP crash test which according to Tata Motors is its biggest achievement. It is also the only Indian car to bag five-star safety ratings so far. According to the company, it's radical, coupe inspired design, three-tone colour options and the first-in-segment multi-drive modes are the biggest takeaways for its buyers.

Also Read: Car Sales June 2019: Tata Motors Global Wholesales Down By 5 Per Cent

The Tata Nexon was launched with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard and the AMT unit was introduced later in April 2018. The Tata Nexon was launched with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard and the AMT unit was introduced later in April 2018.

The Tata Nexon is sold in India in both diesel and petrol variants. The diesel iteration is powered by the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine which puts out 108 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque and the petrol iteration gets the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged engine which puts out 108 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines were launched with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while an AMT gearbox was introduced later in April 2018.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.