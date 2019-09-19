Tata Motors Reveals New EV Powertrain Technology Ziptron

We already knew that Tata Motors is gearing up to launch its next electric vehicle by the end of 2020 and it will be developed on an all-new lining, inside-out. While we also know that it will be an electric iteration of the upcoming Altroz premium hatchback, the company has now revealed the technology and powertrain that will go into it. The company has christened the new powertrain Ziptron, just like its petrol engines are called Revotron and diesel powertrains are called Revotorq.

Speaking at the launch, Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors said, "We are proud to present this state-of-art technology brand - ZIPTRON, which has been designed in-house while utilizing our global engineering network. At the heart of our future EV line-up, this technology will deliver a thrilling driving experience to our customers aspiring to go-green. Rigorously tested across 1 million kms, ZIPTRON technology is well proven, advanced and reliable. With this technology, we hope to usher in a new wave of eMobility in India and accelerate faster adoption of EVs, supporting the Government's vision."

Starting with the Altroz EV, the Ziptron technology will be used in a range of Tata's upcoming electric vehicles. It will source power from advanced lithium-ion cells which will give a drive range of 250 kms on a single charge. The battery pack will also be liquid cooled and will be packed in a solid IP67 case which provides high strength outer shell to protect critical EV components. The company also says that the Battery Management System (BMS) has been designed for extended battery life of up to eight years with consistent performance. Speaking of the powertrain, it is a permanent magnet AC motor with regenerative braking which charges the battery on the drive. The powertrain also gets a dedicated cooling circuit in a bid to provide consistent performance in hot weather conditions.

