Tata Motors PV Sales Record A Growth Of 2 Per Cent

Tata Motors has sold 18,110 units of passenger vehicles last month recording a growth of 2 per cent over 17,771 units which it sold in February 2018. The cumulative sales in the domestic market for the fiscal for year-to-date (YTD) stood at 192,333 units witnessing a growth of 15 per cent compared to 167,055 units which it sold in the same period last year. Tata Motors is giving the growth credit to its new generation vehicles and has said that the recently launched Tata Harrier has received good demand in the market and it is expecting a good volume in the coming months.

Speaking of the sales, Mayank Pareek- President, Passenger Unit Division, Tata Motors said, "In February 2019, we have strived to maintain our growth trajectory at a time when the market is under stress. Despite the challenging environment last month, we witnessed a growth of 2%, fueled by the good performance of our new generation products. The Harrier has been very well accepted by our consumers and we are expecting higher volumes in the coming months as the production ramps up. Our UV portfolio has grown from strength to strength, with a growth of 26%. We will continue to deliver the best of products and services to our customers and work towards driving volumes in the months to come."

Tata Motors has also announced to debut two of its highly anticipated models at the upcoming models at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show- the Altroz Premium Hatchback and H7Xseven-seaterr SUV. Both the models are based on Tata Motors newly developed ALPHA and OMEGA platform respectively. While the Tata H7X will be powered by the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre Multijet engine while the Altroz is likely to get the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged Revotorn petrol engine and the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder Revotorq engine which are seen powering the Tata Nexon as well.

