Tata Motors Plans Seven-Eight New Launches By 2020

Tata Motors is planning to cover 90 per cent of the market by 2020 with its new product offensive.

Tata Harrier will debut the IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy.

  • Tata Motors is aiming to cover 90 per cent of the market with new models.
  • The new models will be based on the OMEGA and ALFA platform.
  • Tata Harrier will be first of the eight launches.

It all started back in August 2016 with launch of the Tata Tiago and it took Tata Motors just two years to change all the preconceived notions that Indian car buyers had regarding the brand which over the time had developed a "fleet-purpose" image. Tata Motors conventionally was infamous for quality and fit and finish issues and it's new products like the Tiago and Nexon which have been a runaway success and in turn a game changer for Tata Motors. Tata Motors has turned it around once with new products and is geared up to step up its game again with the Turnaround 2.0 strategy which aims to resonate the Passenger Vehicle business.

The company has plans to further build upon its product offensive and will be launching seven - eight new models by 2020 in a bid to cover 90 per cent of the market. The new products will be underpinned by two new platforms- OMEGA and ALFA on which multiple products will be developed helping the company to achieve better economies of scale. The first product of the eight is the upcoming Tata Harrier SUV which is based on the OMEGA platform and second is the Tata 45X (codename) premium hatchback which will be launched later in 2019. Both the products will cover a left out segment for Tata Motors. The Harrier will debut company's new IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy and all new launches in next two years will embody it.

tata 45x conceptThe 45X will be Tata Motors' first offering in the premium hatchback segment.

Tata Motors is also afoot to increase its reach in India which will help the company to market and retail the new products better. Tata Motors has recently added 27 new dealerships in the top 20 serviceable markets and six dealerships went operational in Rajasthan on the same day. The company is planning to start 17 more dealerships soon. In total, Tata Motors has added 59 dealerships and 142 Emerging Market Operations (EMOs) in 2018 and has expanded its operations in 90 cities this year.
 

