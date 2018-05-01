Tata Motors' Passenger Vehicle Sales Grew By 34 Per Cent In April 2018

Tata Motors today announced registering a growth of 34 per cent in passenger vehicle sales with 17,235 units as against 12,827 units sold during the same month last year. The company attributed its growth in the domestic market to the strong momentum of its popular hatchback Tiago and the new subcompact SUV Nexon. In fact, the company says that the growing demand for the Tata Nexon has increased the company's UV sales by three folds. Tata Motor has been consistently selling an average of over 4,100 units of the Nexon SUV in India.

While the company's Year-on-Year sales have been impressive, compared to the last two months - February (17,771), March (20,266) - Tata's passenger vehicle sales have gone down. However, the sale of Nexon, in particular, has been growing with each month. In addition to that, the Nexon is also the official partner for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL). However, we will be able to see the real reflection of the brand IPL positioning in May's sales numbers, after the launch of the Nexon AMT, which we drove recently.

As for the company's Commercial Vehicles sales, Tata Motors performance in the domestic market continued to be exemplary. The company CV sales for April 2018 accounted for 36,276 units, with an increase of 126 per cent, compared to 16,017 units sold during the same month last year. The company attributes this drastic growth to the massive drop in CV sales experienced in April 2017 owing to the Supreme Court ruling on BSIII to BSIV transition. The sales were affected as there were huge pre-buy and no demand as a consequence, and no supply of BSIV vehicles.

As for exports, Tata Motors registered a growth of 41 per cent with 3,010 units for April 2018, against what the company sold during the same month last year. The exports include both passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.

