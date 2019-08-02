Tata Motors' Passenger Vehicle Sales Down By 31% In July 2019

Tata Motors commercial and passenger vehicles business sales in the domestic market witnessed a drop of 34 per cent at 32,938 units compared to 50,100 units sold over last year as subdued demand continued in July 2019. The cumulative sales for the domestic market (April 2019 - July 2019) declined by 23 per cent at 164,817 units as compared to 214,679 units sold over the same period last year.

In the first quarter this year the company shifted strategy to focus on retail sales and help in reducing dealer stocks. In July 2019 despite the challenging market condition, the passenger vehicles retail sales was marginally better than whole sales, resulting in a slight reduction in the dealer stock. Tata Motors witnessed a decline of 31 per cent in July 2019 sales compared to the same period last year by selling 10,485. The cumulative sales in the domestic market for the fiscal (April 2019 -July 2019) were at 47,430 units, a drop of 32 per cent, compared to units sold, in the same period last year.

The commercial vehicle business too was hurt with domestic sales dropping by 36 per cent. The company said that the market continued to exhibit subdued demand sentiment as customers are postponing purchases given the poor freight availability, the falling freight rates impacting their viability. However, the overall progress for BSVI transition is on track, in terms of product readiness and certification, as well as field preparedness.

The company's sales from exports (from CV and PV) in July 2019 was at 3,374 units, lower by 32 per cent over July 2018. The focus has been to correct the stocks in SAARC, Middle East and key markets in Africa.

