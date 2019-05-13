Tata Motors' Passenger Car Sales Fall By 23% In April 2019 Globally

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in April 2019, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 79,923 units. This number is lower by nearly 22 per cent when compared to April 2018. The sales of the company's commercial vehicles too were lower in April 2019 compared to the same period last year. The company sold 31,726 units of its commercial vehicles lower by 20 per cent.

The passenger vehicle side of the story was no different as the company's global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in April 2019 were at 48197 units a drop of 23 per cent lower compared to April 2018.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 35,451 vehicles. Jaguar wholesales for the month were 13,301 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 22,150 vehicles.

