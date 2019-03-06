Tata Motors Partners With Wise Travel India To Supply Tigor EVs In Delhi

Tata Motors has announced its partnership Delhi-based Wise Travel India (WTi) for the supply of the Tigor electric vehicles. The Indian auto giant has signed an MoU with WTi and will be deploying the Tigor EVs in its fleet used in ground transportation for people in the B2B space. The first batch of Tata Tigor EVs was handed over to WTi officials in Delhi. The company though has not revealed how many electric cars will be supplied to Wise Travel India as part of the tie-up.

Commenting on the deployment of Tigor EVs, Tata Motors - President, Electric Mobility Business and Corporate Strategy, Shailesh Chandra said, "We are delighted to partner with WTi on their pragmatic initiative of inducting zero-emission vehicles in their fleet. The Tigor EV, recently awarded as the 'Electric Car of the Year' by Assocham India', will join Wise Travel India's existing fleet of cars. Tata Motors will continue to work towards bringing aspirational e-mobility solutions for customers, leading the drive towards faster adoption of electric vehicles in the country."

Tata Tigor 5.65 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

50 Tata Tigor EVs were recently supplied to the Indore Transport Service

Speaking at the occasion, Wise Travel India - CEO, Ashok Vashist said, "Our business is based on our deep understanding of the opportunity in various people transportation verticals and customers' expectations from such services. We are committed to support our client's objective of providing world-class services. The inherent benefits of zero emission and lower operating costs of EVs will help us fulfil the aspirations of our customers economically and sustainably."

The automaker has been producing the Tata Tigor EV for commercial applications only, with the electric car supplied to EESL among other institutions. Tata has also been supplying electric buses to transport institutions in different cities across the country as part of the government's aim to have only electric vehicles in its fleet by 2030. More recently, the company delivered 50 Tigor EVs to the Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited (AICTSL), as part of its tender with EESL.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.