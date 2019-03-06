New Cars and Bikes in India

Tata Motors Partners With Wise Travel India To Supply Tigor EVs In Delhi

The tie-up will see the Tata Tigor EVs being supplied to the Wise Tarvel India, which will be using the cars for ground transportation in the B2B space.

View Photos
Representatives from Tata Motors and Wise Travel India Flag off the first batch of Tigor EVs

Tata Motors has announced its partnership Delhi-based Wise Travel India (WTi) for the supply of the Tigor electric vehicles. The Indian auto giant has signed an MoU with WTi and will be deploying the Tigor EVs in its fleet used in ground transportation for people in the B2B space. The first batch of Tata Tigor EVs was handed over to WTi officials in Delhi. The company though has not revealed how many electric cars will be supplied to Wise Travel India as part of the tie-up.

Commenting on the deployment of Tigor EVs, Tata Motors - President, Electric Mobility Business and Corporate Strategy, Shailesh Chandra said, "We are delighted to partner with WTi on their pragmatic initiative of inducting zero-emission vehicles in their fleet. The Tigor EV, recently awarded as the 'Electric Car of the Year' by Assocham India', will join Wise Travel India's existing fleet of cars. Tata Motors will continue to work towards bringing aspirational e-mobility solutions for customers, leading the drive towards faster adoption of electric vehicles in the country."

Tata Tigor

5.65 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Tata Tigor

8l9bqkos

50 Tata Tigor EVs were recently supplied to the Indore Transport Service

Speaking at the occasion, Wise Travel India - CEO, Ashok Vashist said, "Our business is based on our deep understanding of the opportunity in various people transportation verticals and customers' expectations from such services. We are committed to support our client's objective of providing world-class services. The inherent benefits of zero emission and lower operating costs of EVs will help us fulfil the aspirations of our customers economically and sustainably."

0 Comments

The automaker has been producing the Tata Tigor EV for commercial applications only, with the electric car supplied to EESL among other institutions. Tata has also been supplying electric buses to transport institutions in different cities across the country as part of the government's aim to have only electric vehicles in its fleet by 2030. More recently, the company delivered 50 Tigor EVs to the Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited (AICTSL), as part of its tender with EESL.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Tata Tigor with Immediate Rivals

Tata Tigor
Tata
Tigor
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki
Dzire
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford
Figo Aspire
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen
Ameo
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai
Xcent
Honda Amaze
Honda
Amaze
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra
Verito Vibe
Toyota Etios
Toyota
Etios
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra
e-Verito
TAGS :
Tata Motors Tata Tigor EV Tata Tigor EV Wise Travel India Tata Electric Cars Electric Cars electric mobility

Latest News

Tata Motors Partners With Wise Travel India To Supply Tigor EVs In Delhi
Tata Motors Partners With Wise Travel India To Supply Tigor EVs In Delhi
2020 Hyundai Sonata Revealed Ahead Of Public Debut At NY Auto Show
2020 Hyundai Sonata Revealed Ahead Of Public Debut At NY Auto Show
Delhi Gets First Automated Driving Test Centre; To Be Maintained By Maruti Suzuki India
Delhi Gets First Automated Driving Test Centre; To Be Maintained By Maruti Suzuki India
2019 Geneva: Volkswagen I.D. Buggy Concept Revealed
2019 Geneva: Volkswagen I.D. Buggy Concept Revealed
Carlos Ghosn Set to Be Released on Bail After Prosecutors' Appeal Fails
Carlos Ghosn Set to Be Released on Bail After Prosecutors' Appeal Fails
Sergio Marchionne Declared World Car Person Of The Year
Sergio Marchionne Declared World Car Person Of The Year
2019 World Car Awards: Hyundai Santro, Suzuki Jimny Make It To The Top Three Finalists List
2019 World Car Awards: Hyundai Santro, Suzuki Jimny Make It To The Top Three Finalists List
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG Variant Launched; Prices Start At 4.84 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG Variant Launched; Prices Start At 4.84 Lakh
2019 Geneva: Aston Martin Lagonda All-Terrain Revealed
2019 Geneva: Aston Martin Lagonda All-Terrain Revealed
Geneva 2019: Audi Q4 e-Tron Concept Makes Public Debut
Geneva 2019: Audi Q4 e-Tron Concept Makes Public Debut
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400: What's New
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400: What's New
Geneva 2019: Mercedes-Benz GLC Facelift Makes Public Debut
Geneva 2019: Mercedes-Benz GLC Facelift Makes Public Debut
2019 Geneva: Mercedes-Benz Reveals EQV Concept
2019 Geneva: Mercedes-Benz Reveals EQV Concept
Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 49.99 Lakh
Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 49.99 Lakh
Geneva 2019: H7X-Based Tata Buzzard 7-Seater SUV Makes Global Debut
Geneva 2019: H7X-Based Tata Buzzard 7-Seater SUV Makes Global Debut

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Tata Tigor Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.09 - 10.61 Lakh *
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford Figo Aspire
₹ 6.21 - 9.76 Lakh *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6.22 - 11.73 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 6.3 - 9.72 Lakh *
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.31 - 10.25 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.78 - 7.78 Lakh *
Toyota Etios
Toyota Etios
₹ 7.2 - 10.04 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.39 - 10.94 Lakh *
View More
Explore Tigor
×
Explore Now
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG Variant Launched; Prices Start At 4.84 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG Variant Launched; Prices Start At 4.84 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities