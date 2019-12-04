Tata Motors Partners With Google To Launch Altroz Voice BoT

Tata Motors in association with Google, announced the launch of 'Tata Altroz Voice BoT', which is a personalised, interactive voice experience for the Tata Altroz, using the Google Assistant. As is apparent, the Voice BoT is more like an assistant that helps the user to enhance their in-car connected experience by helping them access content. All a user needs is a phone that has a Google Assistant - and say 'Ok Google, Talk to Tata Altroz' to activate the experience by asking any question about the car. The voice assistant can also be paired with the Altroz via Android Auto or Apple Car Play; delivering a fully voice enabled discovery of the car, all the way to even booking a test drive at a dealership of choice.

Mayank Pareek, President - Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, "Users today are passing through the purchase journey entirely fueled by self-investigation. We know from our long partnership with Google that this journey is predominantly aided through online research, that too mostly on mobile devices. To cater to these evolving needs, we are delighted to launch the Tata Altroz Voice BoT, one of our many initiatives that will enhance the overall buying experience of the users. We hope that this class-defining service will be appreciated and will contribute to a more convenient buying experience."

The Altroz is the company's first premium hatchback and will go up against the likes of the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and even the Honda Jazz and will be the company's first BS6 car with both petrol and diesel engines.

