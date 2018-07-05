Tata Motors-Owned Jaguar Land Rover Uncertain Over Brexit; Might Move Out Of The UK

In a move which could take the production of Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) out of the UK, the Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar Land Rover Automotive plc announced that the UK Government needs to urgently provide certainty for business including guaranteed tariff-free access and frictionless trade with the European Union. Ahead of the publication of a white paper outlining the UK Government's proposed post-Brexit trading relationship with the EU, Chief Executive Officer of JLR Automotive said that the company's heart and soul is in the UK, but the current scenario might make it difficult for the company to function as it could incur heavy losses due to the ongoing Brexit negotiations. If the negotiations fail, more than 40,000 employees might get affected.

Prof. Dr. Ralf Speth, CEO, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive said, "Jaguar Land Rover's heart and soul is in the UK. However we, and our partners in the supply chain, face an unpredictable future if the Brexit negotiations do not maintain free and frictionless trade with the EU and unrestricted access to the single market. We urgently need greater certainty to continue to invest heavily in the UK and safeguard our suppliers, customers and 40,000 British-based employees."

He added, "A bad Brexit deal would cost Jaguar Land Rover more than GBP 1.2 billion ( ₹ 10,911 crore) profit each year. As a result, we would have to drastically adjust our spending profile; we have spent around GBP 50 billion ( ₹ 45,441 crore) in the UK in the past five years - with plans for a further GBP 80 billion ( ₹ 72,706 crore) more in the next five. This would be in jeopardy should we be faced with the wrong outcome."

Britain has championed free markets and made the case for free trade. If the UK automotive industry is to remain globally competitive and protect 300,000 jobs in Jaguar Land Rover and our supply chain, the company must retain tariff and customs-free access to trade and talent with no change to current EU regulations.

According to the new plan for 2018 financial year, JLR will pay parent company Tata Motors 20 per cent divided from its profits. Earlier it was a fixed sum of GBP 150 million ( ₹ 1369 crore), but now in FY 2018, the latter paid Tata Motors a sum of GBP 225 million ( ₹ 2054 crore), which is almost double of what JLR used to pay. In the 2018-19 financial year, the dividend will increase to 25 per cent from the current 20 per cent.

